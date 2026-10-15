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Freehold Royalties Declares Dividend For October 2026


Date: 2026-10-15 04:16:29

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.09 per common share to be paid on November 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on October 30, 2026.

These dividends are designated as“eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.0 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information contact

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Todd McBride, CPA, CMA
Investor Relations
t. 403.221.0833
e. ...


MENAFN15102026004107003653ID1111817103


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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