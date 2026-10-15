No Rest. No Peace: Guns Of Eschaton Launches December 8, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new trailer, unveiled at the Galaxies Showcase, confirms the release date for the Western Soulslike FPS, coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S







SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4Divinity, a majority-owned subsidiary of GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq:GCL), and developer Eschatology Entertainment today announced the December 8, 2026 global commercial launch of Guns of Eschaton across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Backed by a global marketing campaign following its reveal at the Galaxies Showcase, the multi-platform title reinforces GCL's ongoing pipeline expansion into global game publishing and IP execution.

Come face to face with the end of the world in the trailer below:

{TRAILER LINK}

Designed for global core markets, Guns of Eschaton combines advanced technical execution with a distinctive creative pedigree. Led by industry veterans at Eschatology Entertainment-featuring art direction by the late Viktor Antonov (Half-Life 2, Dishonored)-the title delivers a demanding player experience supported by strategic industry partnerships and a robust commercial roadmap aimed at expanding GCL's global interactive entertainment footprint.

Players can expect trials to unfold across a fictional 19th-century America filled with strange factions and occult horrors. Guns of Eschaton draws upon iconic historical figures and mythic archetypes of the Old West, reimagined within an occult, apocalyptic world.

“This collaboration with Eschatology Entertainment aligns perfectly with GCL's long-term strategy to expand our interactive entertainment footprint, delivering premium gaming content that drives engagement and long-term value for our shareholders,” said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL Global Holdings.

The frontier awaits. Go in alone or with an ally in two-player co-op when Guns of Eschaton launches on December 8, 2026. Pre-orders will be available soon ahead of launch across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The press kit for Guns of Eschaton can be found [here ].

Wishlist Guns of Eschaton on the following platforms:

Steam

PlayStation

Xbox

Find out more at:

About Eschatology Entertainment

Eschatology Entertainment is a PC and console game development studio with a fully remote team of 75 professionals across eight countries.

Founded by experienced game industry veterans, Eschatology Entertainment is dedicated to creating a new generation of immersive, hardcore gameplay experiences that combine distinctive worlds, deep mechanics, and meaningful player choice.

Backed by leading games industry investors GEM Capital, The Games Fund, and KRAFTON, Eschatology Entertainment combines world-class creative talent with the support of some of the industry's most respected strategic partners.

The studio's debut title, Guns of Eschaton, is an original Soulslike FPS set in an apocalyptic Western, delivering a challenging and atmospheric experience where every encounter, every decision, and every shot matters.

About 4Divinity

4Divinity Pte. Ltd., the publishing arm of GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: GCL), is dedicated to developing and publishing premium interactive entertainment that reflects authentic creativity and storytelling. By combining regional insight with international reach, 4Divinity champions original intellectual properties and sustainable growth, forging strategic partnerships to expand its global presence to shape the future of interactive entertainment. It aims to deliver impactful experiences that inspire, entertain, and endure.

Learn more at

About GCL Global Holdings

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (“GCL”) is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (GCL together with its subsidiaries, the“GCL Group”). Through its operating subsidiaries, GCL Group unites people through its ecosystem of content and hardware in games and entertainment, enabling creators to deliver engaging experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market. Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content as well as multimedia peripherals to bridge cultures and reach global audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP across consoles and PCs.

Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," among others, statements regarding our game launch date. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this press release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, current expectations and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the headings, "Risk factors" and "Cautionary statement regarding forward looking statements," in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

Eschatology Media Contacts:

Stefano Petrullo, Founder, Renaissance PR

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Megan Shandley, Senior Account Manager, Renaissance PR

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Eschatology Influencer Contact:

Thomas Hughes, Content Creator Manager, Renaissance PR

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GCL Investor Contact:

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at