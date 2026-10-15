American Coastal Insurance Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Financial Results And Conference Call
|United States:
|833-461-5787
|International:
|585-542-9983
|Meeting ID:
|694 805 776
To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit the Company website and click on the webcast link at the bottom of the page or click here. The webcast will be archived and accessible following the call.
About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:
American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com ) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, Apartments and Assisted Living Facilities in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com ), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned an“A”, (“Exceptional”) Financial Stability Rating from Demotech and maintains an“A” insurance financial strength rating with a Stable outlook from KBRA. ACIC maintains a“BBB” issuer rating with a Stable outlook from KBRA.
Contact Information:
Alexander Baty
Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation
...
(727) 425-8076
Glen Akselrod
President & Founder, Bristol Investor Relations
...
(905) 326-1888
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