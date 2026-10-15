Vertex To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Wednesday, November 4, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX), the Decision-to-DefenseTM global indirect tax and compliance company, today announced that it will release third quarter 2026 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate should register in advance for the live event at

A live webcast of the event will also be available at the company's investor relations website at . An audio-only replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

About Vertex

Vertex is the Decision-to-DefenseTM global indirect tax and compliance company. Vertex helps enterprises bring control to indirect tax and compliance across the full transaction lifecycle - from tax determination and e-invoicing through reporting, filing, and audit defense - to make outcomes easier to prove and improve over time. Trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500, Vertex combines decades of tax expertise, deep global tax and compliance knowledge, and embedded integrations to help organizations operate globally with confidence. With headquarters in North America and offices in South America and Europe, Vertex's purpose is to ensure businesses and communities thrive through trusted transactions.

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Investor Relations contact:

Joe Crivelli

Vertex, Inc.

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