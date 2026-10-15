Adeia Wins 2026 Autotech Breakthrough Award For Overall Electric Vehicle Innovation Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award recognizes Adeia's Capillary-Driven Cooling technology, a thermal management architecture for high-power electric motors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company pioneering foundational innovations that shape how the world computes, connects and experiences entertainment, today announced it has won the 2026 AutoTech Breakthrough Award for Overall Electric Vehicle Innovation of the Year. The award, presented by AutoTech Breakthrough, recognizes Adeia's Capillary-Driven Cooling technology.

As electric vehicle powertrains evolve, thermal management has become a critical factor in motor performance, efficiency and power density. In densely packed motor windings, thermal performance is increasingly limited by the ability to deliver liquid coolant to the highest heat-flux regions, rather than by the coolant's capacity to absorb heat.

Adeia's Capillary-Driven Cooling technology addresses this challenge by combining capillary-driven coolant transport with evaporative cooling. Embedded capillary pathways between adjacent motor windings generate localized pumping forces that continuously move liquid coolant toward the hottest regions of the motor. As the coolant absorbs heat and evaporates, capillary forces replenish liquid at the evaporating regions, sustaining cooling performance where conventional liquid-cooling techniques struggle to reach.

By improving coolant distribution and promoting greater temperature uniformity, the approach enables enhanced heat removal within compact motor architectures without significantly increasing system complexity, motor size, coolant flow rates or pumping power requirements.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from AutoTech Breakthrough. As electric motors push toward higher power density, getting coolant to the hottest regions of the motor has become a defining thermal challenge and the issue is further magnified by warm geographic regions and hot seasons. Capillary-Driven Cooling addresses that challenge at its source, using passive capillary forces to deliver coolant where it is needed most, and it reflects the depth of Adeia's engineering and our commitment to foundational innovations that help our customers build more powerful and efficient products,” said Serhad Doken, chief technology officer of Adeia.

Learn more about Adeia's automotive thermal cooling solution in the Automotive Thermal Cooling Solution Brief.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) develops foundational innovations that shape how the world computes, connects and experiences entertainment. Its inventions span a broad range of semiconductor and media technologies, including 3D interconnect (hybrid bonding) and advanced thermal management for AI datacenters, as well as content discovery, personalization, and streaming. These inventions are licensed to leaders across the chip design and manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive, digital entertainment, and e-commerce industries. Adeia's innovations enable more powerful and efficient products, and more immersive, personalized experiences across billions of devices worldwide. Learn more at .

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com.

Contacts

Adeia Investor Relations

Chris Chaney

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Adeia Media Relations:

Anna Enerio

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at