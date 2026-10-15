Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Reschedules Investor Day To March 31, 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD) announced today that its Investor Day, previously scheduled for November 13, 2026, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 31, 2027, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The event will be held exclusively in person at the Company's headquarters in Westlake, Texas. This format will better support the event's core objectives, including allowing attendees to engage directly with Goosehead management and industry thought leaders. The updated timing provides attendees additional flexibility to plan their participation and will allow the program to incorporate full-year 2026 results.

The program will feature presentations by Goosehead's executive leadership team covering the Company's vision, strategic priorities and long-term growth opportunity, along with technology demonstrations and panels featuring carrier partners and franchise owners.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services through corporate and franchise locations throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 200 insurance companies that underwrite personal and commercial lines. For more information, please visit goosehead.com or goosehead.com/become-a-franchisee.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Maddie Middleton

Goosehead Insurance – Senior Director of Investor Relations

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