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Appian To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 5, 2026


Date: 2026-10-15 04:16:27

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please use this Registration Link. Once registered, participants can join the call, using their phone with a dial in and PIN. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at .

A webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed at after the conclusion of the live conference call.
About Appian
Appian provides AI automation for the most important business processes at the world's largest organizations. On the Appian Platform, customers build AI-powered processes that accelerate work, reduce cost, and manage risk. Our platform is known for its unique power, reliability, and scale. We've been automating processes for more than 25 years and have proven expertise in enterprise operations. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Investor Contact
...

Media Contact
Cindy Cheng
Sr. Director of Global Marketing Communications
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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