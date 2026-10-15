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Middlesex Water Company To Report Third Quarter 2026 Earnings On October 29


Date: 2026-10-15 04:16:27

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) plans to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2026. The press release and the company's third quarter 2026 Form 10-Q filing will be available in the Investors section of the company's website.

About Middlesex Water Company
 Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex”) is one of the nation's premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

Media Contact
Summer DeFEO, Senior Director of Communications
...
(732) 638-7510

Investor Relations Contact
Jennifer Ketschke, Director of Investor Relations & Treasury
...
(732) 638-7523


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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