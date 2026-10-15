LB Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX), a neuromedicines company dedicated to developing and commercializing high-impact therapies that address the multiple dimensions of underserved brain disorders, today announced that members of its executive team will present and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Craig-Hallum Biotech Catalyst Conference

Virtual fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET and virtual 1x1 investor meetings on Thursday, October 22, 2026



Guggenheim Securities 3 rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET and 1x1 investor meetings on Monday, November 9, 2026, in Boston, MA



Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

1x1 investor meetings on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in New York, NY



Stifel Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat at 9:20 a.m. ET and 1x1 investor meetings on Thursday, November 12, 2026, in New York, NY



Webcasts for the fireside chats will be available on the“Investors” section under the“Events” page of the Company's website at , where a replay of the webcasts will be archived.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a neuromedicines company dedicated to developing and commercializing high-impact therapies that address the multiple dimensions of underserved brain disorders. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the opportunity to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of a broad range of neuropsychiatric diseases.

Media and Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose

...