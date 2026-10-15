Myriad Genetics To Release Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 4, 2026
A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Myriad's Investor Relations website at investor.myriad.com. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call. An archived webcast of the call will be available at investor.myriad.com following the call.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic and precision medicine company committed to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and commercializes molecular tests that help patients and providers uncover genetic insights. Our tests assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care, support earlier detection, enable more precise treatment and contribute to lowering healthcare costs. For more information, visit myriad.com.
Investor Contact
Matt Scalo
(801) 584-3532
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Andria Rosell
(385) 202-3510
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