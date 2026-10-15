Brilliant Earth To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 5Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and business outlook at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at The conference call can be accessed by using the following link: Brilliant Earth's 3Q26 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent including dial-in details and a unique conference call pin required to join the live call. A replay of the event will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call and remain available on the Brilliant Earth investor website for one year.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. The Company reported Net Sales of $437 million for the full year 2025. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Brilliant Earth has 43 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

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