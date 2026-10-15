Mobia Medical To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 5, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobia Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOBI), a medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments, today announced that the Company will report third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026. Mobia Medical's management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online using this link. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live and archived webcast can also be accessed via the News & Events page of the investor section of Mobia Medical's website.

About Mobia Medical, Inc.

Mobia Medical, Inc. is a medical device company redefining stroke recovery for survivors living with life-altering motor impairments. The Company's Vivistim® Paired VNSTM System is the first and only clinically validated, FDA-approved implantable solution designed to improve upper limb function in chronic ischemic stroke survivors with moderate to severe upper extremity impairments. Therapy with the Vivistim® Paired VNSTM System combines targeted vagus nerve stimulation with functional movement to promote neuroplasticity and drive meaningful improvements in motor function. Mobia Medical is mobilizing patients, providers, and care partners to establish a better way forward in stroke care.

Investor Relations Contact

Louisa Smith

Gilmartin Group, LLC

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