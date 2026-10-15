Bombardier Solidifies Commitment To Kansas By Growing Site Capabilities Through $50 Million Of Investments



As part of multiple planned investment projects in Wichita, Bombardier inaugurated its new North American Learning Center, which provides specialized skills development for newly hired aircraft technicians and mechanics who will support customers across the company's American service network

The Learning Center is the first-of-its-kind for Bombardier, underscoring the company's commitment to investing in its people, developing skilled talent and supporting long-term career growth

The Learning Center is part of the approximately $50 million investment, which also includes the recently expanded Wheel and Tire Shop, as well as future capabilities(1) Together, these investments in people, capabilities and infrastructure strengthen Bombardier's American footprint and will position Wichita for continued growth

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced it is investing approximately $50 million in Wichita as part of its commitment to growing the site's capabilities and positioning it for future growth.(1)The Learning Center represents one component of Bombardier's broader investment in Wichita. Inaugurated today, the new North American Learning Center reinforces the company's commitment to developing talent, enhancing capabilities and supporting the long-term growth of its Kansas operations. A ceremony was held on site with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, Bombardier senior leaders and industry stakeholders.

The Learning Center is Bombardier's first dedicated in-house skills development center for newly hired aircraft technicians and mechanics from across America, helping build the skilled workforce needed to support the company's growing service and support network, enhancing long-term care and convenience for customers. The program will foster continuous learning and provide employees with a strong foundation for their careers at Bombardier.

The approximately $50 million investment brings together investments in people, infrastructure and capabilities to strengthen the Wichita site for the future. In addition to the new Learning Center, the investment includes the recently expanded Wheel and Tire Shop, which combines state-of-the-art equipment with advanced employee training to expand Bombardier's Component Repair and Overhaul (CR&O) capabilities, enhancing quality, efficiency and safety.

“Wichita has long been an important part of Bombardier's story, and we continue to see tremendous opportunity for the site. Our approximately $50 million investment brings together important initiatives across the site, from the new Learning Center to expanded wheel and tire capabilities, strengthening both our people and our operations. This commitment to Wichita's future will deepen the expertise and capabilities that will allow us to deliver an even stronger experience for our customers, while position the site for continued growth” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services.

“Since 2019, my administration has partnered with Bombardier to build up the company's presence in Wichita, which today now includes the new Learning Center, Bombardier Group's U.S. Headquarters, home of Bombardier Defense and the employment of 1,500 Kansans,” said Governor Laura Kelly.“Bombardier's new $50 million investment underscores the enduring strength of the partnership between Bombardier and Kansas, and one that I expect will continue long into our shared future.”

With ten service and manufacturing facilities across America, including an upcoming service center in Fort Wayne, Indiana,(1) approximately 3,500 employees and a supplier spend of $2.5 billion across America, Bombardier continues to invest in the people, infrastructure and capabilities that support its customers. Wichita remains an important part of that footprint, with recent investments positioning the site to continue evolving alongside Bombardier's services business and the needs of its customers.

(1) FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements require us to draw conclusions based on assumptions and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, meaning that our results in subsequent periods could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious“Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

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