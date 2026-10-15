Lifestance To Host Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call On November 5, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental healthcare, will issue its third quarter 2026 earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

LifeStance will host a live earnings conference call to discuss third quarter results on November 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871, domestically, or 1-646-307-1963, internationally, and use conference ID 3056663, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.

A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website ( ), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance and its supported practices employ over 8,500 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operate across 35 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit .

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Monica Prokocki Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations... Media Contact: Brooke Matthews Senior Director of Communications...