Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings To Hold Conference Call On Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The conference call will be webcast via the Company's Investor Relations website, . A replay of the webcast will be available here on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. NCLH has a combined fleet of 33 ships and approximately 72,000 berths, excluding two ships under long-term charter to third parties, and offers itineraries to nearly 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 16 additional ships across its three brands through 2037, which will add ~43,000 Berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit .