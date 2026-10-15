Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings To Hold Conference Call On Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd.,“Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the“Company”) announced today it will report third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
The conference call will be webcast via the Company's Investor Relations website, . A replay of the webcast will be available here on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.
About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. NCLH has a combined fleet of 33 ships and approximately 72,000 berths, excluding two ships under long-term charter to third parties, and offers itineraries to nearly 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 16 additional ships across its three brands through 2037, which will add ~43,000 Berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit .
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