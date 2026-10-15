Concierge Auctions: October Auction Lineup Ahead Of London Global Sale With More Than US$185M In Marquee Properties

OHEKA CASTLE, Gold Coast, New York

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Valley Trunk Estate, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Anacapa, Malibu, California

Coveted collection spanning six US states and the British Virgin Islands comprises this month's auction lineup

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions presents more than US$185 million in luxury real estate across nine coveted properties as part of its October auction lineup. The collection ranges from OHEKA CASTLE, the Gatsby-era landmark and second-largest private residence ever built in America, and a 17-plus-acre beachfront compound on Virgin Gorda to a new contemporary estate in Malibu, a ski-in residence at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, and mountain, equestrian, and riverfront properties across Colorado, Oregon, Wyoming, and Alabama.

The month's headline sale will culminate live on 27 October from The Dominick in New York City with OHEKA CASTLE will sell live during a private event to the highest bidder. The remaining auctions will close throughout October via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions, ahead of Concierge Auctions' November London Global Sale, one of the firm's marquee international auction events.

“Our October lineup brings together some of the most extraordinary properties we have ever offered, from a true American icon on Long Island's Gold Coast to a private beachfront sanctuary in the Caribbean,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.“Throughout the month, buyers will have the opportunity to compete through our online marketplace.

Featured Auctions:

Gold Coast, New York

Auction closes live 27 October.

Selling to the highest bidder.

Registration deadline 23 October.

OHEKA CASTLE crowns the highest point on Long Island's Gold Coast across approximately 23 acres. Built in 1919 for financier Otto Kahn by Delano and Aldrich, the French Renaissance-style château spans more than 112,000 square feet with 127 rooms, a Fontainebleau-inspired Grand Staircase, a soaring ballroom, and Olmsted Brothers formal gardens. Following a $40 million restoration, the National Register landmark includes a thriving wedding and events business and a town-approved plan for 95 luxury condominium residences on 5.13 acres. Offered in cooperation with Adam Modlin of The Modlin Group. Image credit to LuxHunter, Brett Matthews Photography, Elliott Kaufman Photography Phillip Ennis, Stefen Turner, and Camelots.

Malibu, California

Bidding opens 22 October.

Listed for US$23M.

Anacapa is a newly built contemporary estate set above the coastline in Trancas, with panoramic views toward Point Dume and Santa Monica Bay. Glass, stone, and warm wood define the residence, complemented by an infinity pool, guest house, private cinema, fitness studio, solar with battery storage, a private well, and an integrated fire suppression system. Offered in cooperation with Aaron Kirman and Simon Mashian of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate, and Chris Johnson and Holly Hatch of Holly and Chris Luxury Home Group at Coldwell Banker Realty. Image credit to Cristian Cruzio.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Bidding opens 22 October.

Listed for US$19.995M.

This brand-new Granite Ridge residence by Ward/Blake Architects offers rare ski-in access to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Six bedrooms are joined by a vaulted great room, media room, wine room, cedar sauna, gym, rooftop deck, and a patio with built-in hot tub and fire pit, backed by protected land. Offered in cooperation with Jake Kilgrow Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty. Image credit to Luxhunters and Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty.

PRIVATE AUCTION: Las Vegas area, Nevada

Bidding opens 16 October.

Inquire and sign NDA for more information

Once-in-a-lifetime ranch and mountain oasis-just miles to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

Additional auctions:

Salem, Willamette Valley, Oregon

Bid through 20 October.

Current high bid US$2.25M.

Surrounded by vineyards and farmland in Turner, this 1.71-acre estate frames views of Mount Jefferson and Mount Hood. The residence features a chef's kitchen, spa-like primary suite, indoor pool, private gym, courtyard hot tub, and an upper level with a second kitchen and lounge suited to guests or multi-generational living. Offered in cooperation with Patrick Clark of Christie's International Real Estate Evergreen. Image credit to Casa Media Portland.

Boulder, Colorado

Bid through 21 October.

Current high bid US$5.3M.

Lion Point occupies nearly 15 acres above Boulder, framed by rock outcroppings, ancient forest, and a 1,000-year-old Ponderosa pine. Built to German Passivhaus standards with a solar array, the seven-bedroom residence includes a private cinema, Savant automation, an emerald pool, copper hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and finished ADU, just ten minutes from Pearl Street. Offered in cooperation with Jacob Kingston of Compass. Image provided by Compass.

Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Bid through 27 October.

Current high bid US$12.75M.

Valley Trunk Estate spans more than 17 acres along a private 1,000-foot stretch of white sand with no other residences on the shore. Renovated in 2024, the compound includes four interconnected villas and a separate primary villa with ten en-suite bedrooms, an 80-foot infinity pool, cinema, billiards lounge, and views across the Sir Francis Drake Channel. Offered in cooperation with Edward Childs of Christie's International Real Estate British Virgin Islands. Image credit to Luxhunters Productions, Island Films Limited, David Marlow and Corey Danieli.

Huntsville, Alabama

Bidding opens 14 October.

Listed for US$4M.

Starting bids expected between US$1M–$2.5M.

This 24.2-acre riverfront parcel sits at the confluence of the Flint and Tennessee Rivers, with 1,700 feet of Flint River shoreline, a commercial dock, and 1,000 feet of Tennessee River frontage. Open zoning supports uses ranging from waterfront hospitality and marina development to a private estate, just six miles from downtown Huntsville. Offered in cooperation with Kynan Donovan of Amanda Howard Sotheby's International Realty and Gregg Traynom of Exit River City Realty. Image credit to Clayton & Lynn's Photography.

Portland, Oregon

Bidding opens 22 October.

Listed for US$4.45M.

Bordering Forest Park across 25.3 acres, this gated estate offers views of Mount Hood, Mount Adams, the Cascades, and the Coast Range. The residence features 20-foot ceilings, mahogany floors, a pool and jacuzzi, and an income-producing equestrian center with 18 stalls, indoor and outdoor arenas, and five turnout areas. Offered in cooperation with Terry R. Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties. Image credit to Ruum Media.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Bid through 15 October.

Listed for US$6.495M.

Current high bid US$4.215M

Set within the gated Teton Pines enclave, this five-bedroom residence overlooks two permanently protected open-space parcels with views of the Tetons and the Sleeping Indian. A river rock fireplace, wet bar, and 800-square-foot deck complement access to Teton Pines Country Club golf, tennis, and Nordic ski trails, minutes from Teton Village. Offered in cooperation with Nathan Emerson of Engel & Völkers Jackson Hole. Image credit to Shawn May Photography.

Concierge Auctions will host its November London Global Sale across two evenings of live bidding, with auctions culminating 17 November at Sotheby's London on New Bond Street and 20 November at The Connaught in Mayfair, with bidding for auctions launching at the event continuing online throughout December. The curated collection will be presented to high-net-worth buyers worldwide and includes a hilltop villa with dual infinity pools on Croatia's Korčula, a full-floor penthouse atop Chicago's Park Hyatt, the storied Snapple House waterfront estate on Long Island, a modern equestrian quinta near Lisbon, an oceanfront estate on Maui, a hilltop castle estate in Fort Worth, and a Gulf-front Longboat Key opportunity. For more information, visit conciergeauctions.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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