GKSD Chairman Kamel Ghribi Presents US Award for Global Health Leadership to Dr. Tedros at UN General Assembly

The award was presented during a Presidential Roundtable at the Mutual of America in New York, recognizing Dr. Tedros's work in advancing global health access

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On September 24, 2026, during the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, GKSD Chairman Kamel Ghribi presented the United States Award for Global Health Leadership to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. The presentation took place at a Presidential Roundtable held at the Mutual of America in New York, bringing together leaders from diplomacy, business, and public health.

The award was presented by Chairman Kamel Ghribi and U.S. Congressman Abraham Hamadeh, who described the honor as recognition of Dr. Tedros's work in advancing health access and international cooperation.

The ceremony reflected a theme that ran throughout the roundtable: global health challenges do not stop at borders, and neither can the response. Participants emphasized that equitable access to care and sustained cooperation between nations remain essential to protecting communities worldwide.

On September 22, 2026, GKSD Chairman Kamel Ghribi was in New York for the opening of the General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he met with President Emmanuel Macron of France and President Nicușor Dan of Romania. The Assembly opened at a time marked by war, tension and profound change, as world leaders gathered to address the challenges facing the international community. Throughout the day, Mr. Ghribi joined heads of state, government officials and international delegations in the General Assembly Hall, where leaders set out their priorities for peace, stability and global cooperation.

On the sidelines of the Assembly, Mr. Ghribi met with President Nicușor Dan of Romania. Their conversation touched on Romania's growing role as Europe and the wider world navigate a changing global landscape, and on opportunities for cooperation between the public and private sectors. Mr. Ghribi also met with President Emmanuel Macron of France. Their exchange focused on international cooperation and on the role that partnerships between Europe, Africa and the Middle East can play at a time of global change. He also held conversations with leaders and representatives of several delegations. These exchanges reflect the dialogue that takes place beyond the Assembly's main hall.

Mr. Ghribi's presence at the General Assembly reflects GKSD's belief that the private sector has a meaningful role to play in fostering peace and development. This is especially true in healthcare, which transcends borders and serves as a powerful instrument for diplomacy and cooperation across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

"At the United Nations, the future is debated in great halls, but it is also shaped in the conversations beyond them. For GKSD, the task is to carry this dialogue forward by building partnerships in healthcare, infrastructure, energy and new technologies that leave something lasting in people's lives," said Kamel Ghribi, Chairman of GKSD. He also stated, "Health is the one diplomacy no one objects to. Medicine never asks where a patient comes from."

Learn more at GKSD's website.

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About GKSD

GKSD Investment Holding is a multidisciplinary developer and strategic operator formed through a joint venture between Kamel Ghribi's GK Investment Holding and Gruppo San Donato (GSD), Italy's largest private healthcare network. Operating at the intersection of clinical excellence, heavy engineering, and international diplomacy, the group manages complex, full-lifecycle projects ranging from turnkey hospital construction to energy efficiency, procurement, and corporate advisory services. Rather than acting solely as a financial backer, GKSD distinguishes itself by physically building, equipping, and operating advanced facilities across Europe, Africa, and the MENA region, utilizing its healthcare and infrastructure initiatives as a direct catalyst for economic stabilization, cross-border cooperation, and long-term capacity building in complex international markets.

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