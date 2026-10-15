Worldbaseball Showcases 2026 Coverage Of The Premier12, World Baseball Classic, Caribbean Series And Winter Leagues

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On-site Premier12 reporting, extensive World Baseball Classic coverage and federation partnerships connect fans and brands to the global game

- Louis Tallarini, Chairman, World Baseball NetworkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WorldBaseball, the independent U.S.-based baseball media outlet of World Baseball Network (WBN), strengthened its position as a leading source for international baseball coverage by reporting on-site from the October 9–11 WBSC Premier12 2027 Barcelona Qualifier. The assignment expands an established body of World Baseball Classic reporting, Caribbean Series coverage and year-round journalism that connects baseball's national teams, leagues and communities across borders.Chief correspondent Matt Tallarini reported from Barcelona as Spain, Italy, Germany and Colombia competed for two places in the 2027 Premier12. WBN covered how Spain secured its historic first qualification with a 5-2 win over Italy and how Italy returned to the tournament for the first time since 2015 with a 5-0 victory over Germany. WBN's reporters also interviewed Italian pitcher Matteo Bocchi and team captain Alberto Mineo in Barcelona, giving readers firsthand perspectives alongside the results.WBN's Barcelona coverage hub ( ) brought together game reports, national-team roster analysis, viewing information and explanations of the qualification pathway. Its reporting continued through Colombia's 8-3 victory over Spain in the closing game ( ). The Barcelona qualifier awarded Premier12 places, not Olympic berths directly, keeping the distinction clear for fans following baseball's road to Los Angeles 2028.“International baseball is a year-round media opportunity, not a story that matters only when a major tournament comes around,” said Louis Tallarini, Chairman of World Baseball Network.“By connecting national-team competition with the leagues, players and communities behind it, WorldBaseball gives advertisers and commercial partners a relevant way to engage fans across markets and seasons. Our investment in on-site journalism and federation relationships is designed to build a durable media business around the global game.”That commitment extends to the World Baseball Classic. In its January 12, 2026 announcement (article/882640616/world-baseball-network-expands-comprehensive-coverage-of-the-2026-world-baseball-classic ), WBN reported that WorldBaseball had already published 920 WBC articles since its inception. WorldBaseball published results and schedules spanning Tokyo, Houston, San Juan and Miami ( ), as well as Tallarini's championship-day analysis of Venezuela's roster and baseball communities ( ). WBN also covered the qualifying process with rosters, pitching matchups and viewing information for the 2025 Tucson qualifier ( ).WBN's coverage connects those international tournaments with the competitions that develop their players. Senior writer and editor Leif Skodnick's on-site reporting from the 2026 Caribbean Series in metropolitan Guadalajara ( ) combined championship analysis with interviews, including conversations with manager Lorenzo Bundy. WorldBaseball also maintains coverage of professional leagues in Japan, South Korea, Mexico and the Caribbean, following the global game beyond a single tournament or season.Federation relationships further demonstrate WBN's role in international baseball. WBN is the official English-language media partner of the Italian Baseball Softball Federation (FIBS) and the Royal Spanish Baseball and Softball Federation (RFEBS). In its official partnership announcement ( ), FIBS described WBN as“one of the leading global platforms for baseball fans worldwide.”WorldBaseball has also published a preview of the upcoming Zhongshan Premier12 qualifier ( ), scheduled for November 26–28 in China, extending its coverage of the qualification story beyond Barcelona.Fans can follow international baseball at WorldBaseball. Advertisers, agencies and prospective commercial partners can contact... to discuss opportunities surrounding WBN's global coverage.About World Baseball NetworkWorld Baseball Network, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in the United States, is building the largest and most diverse worldwide baseball ecosystem for fans, leagues, teams, players and sponsors. Since its founding in 2022, WBN has identified innovations that are revolutionizing baseball globally, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Africa, Australia, Europe, Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America, the World Baseball Classic and the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). WBN's“Baseball Without Borders” coverage focuses on the fastest-growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN uses an omni-media strategy that encompasses its website, mobile app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services and custom-media components, including video games and virtual environments.

Paul Calento

World Baseball Network LLC

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WorldBaseball Showcases 2026 Coverage of the Premier12, World Baseball Classic, Caribbean Series and Winter Leagues News Provided By World Baseball Network LLC October 15, 2026, 20:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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