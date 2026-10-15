Holiday Injury Prompts Wallington Woman To Launch Just Ask Kath

Kath working on a clients site

Kath Howard draws on years of administration and customer service experience to offer flexible business support and practical help across Wallington and Sutton.

- Kath Howard, founder of Just Ask Kath

LONDON, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Wallington woman in her 50s has launched her own business after a broken arm changed her working life and prompted a search for opportunities that made fuller use of her experience.

Kath Howard was working in Asda's home shopping team when she broke her arm while on holiday in July 2025. Even six months later, she remained unable to push the heavy tote trolleys the role involved.

She returned to administration and subsequently undertook school catering and customer service work. But finding a lasting position that brought together her skills proved difficult.

Some of the opportunities put forward by employment agencies were part-time cleaning and school kitchen roles. Having undertaken school catering work herself, Kath recognised the value of those jobs, while wanting the opportunity to use her wider administrative and organisational experience.

She decided to create an opportunity herself. The result is Just Ask Kath, providing flexible business support and practical everyday assistance to local firms and residents.

Kath's background includes six years as an administrator with the National Council for Hypnotherapy. There, she handled member enquiries, liaised with board members and helped prepare and run the organisation's annual conference.

During two periods as an administrator and receptionist at The Surrey Institute of Clinical Hypnotherapy, she managed appointments, calls, payments and confidential records. She also supported training courses, prepared documents and responded to student enquiries.

Alongside her clinic work, she provided weekly marketing and website-update support for a local osteopath.

Her wider employment history includes administrative work with Veolia, online shopping and Click & Collect duties at Asda, school catering at West Ashtead Primary Academy and customer services at G4S.

Through Just Ask Kath, she is bringing that experience together to help small businesses with tasks that can otherwise take time away from their customers and day-to-day priorities.

Services include administrative assistance, document preparation, proofreading and basic WordPress website updates. Support is available remotely or in person, whether a business needs occasional help, assistance clearing a backlog or temporary support during a busy period.

Business support costs £20 per hour, £120 for a seven-hour working day or £550 for five seven-hour days. Customers deal directly with Kath, without recruitment agency fees, and bookings are subject to availability.

Alongside business support, Just Ask Kath offers personal assistance and errands at £15 per hour, plus dog walking and pet care visits priced individually according to the work involved and location. Any travel or purchase expenses are discussed and agreed before proceeding.

Based in Wallington, Kath provides practical support across Carshalton, Sutton and surrounding areas, with remote business support also available.

For Kath, the launch marks a move towards shaping her own working future: using the experience she already has to provide useful, flexible help within her community.

Further information about services, pricing and enquiries is available at .

About Just Ask Kath

Just Ask Kath is an independent business based in Wallington, providing administrative support, personal assistance, errands, dog walking and pet care visits. Its approach is summed up by the phrase“Practical help for busy lives”.

Paul Howard

Kindfame Productions

+44 7917 390014

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Holiday Injury Prompts Wallington Woman to Launch Just Ask Kath News Provided By Kindfame Productions October 15, 2026, 20:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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