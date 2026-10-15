Commodity Cables LLC Names Jonathan Wicknig Director Of Sales

Jonathan Wicknig, Director of Sales at at Commodity Cables LLC

Wire and cable industry professional brings 12 years of sales and manufacturing experience

- Jonathan Wicknig, Director of Sales at Commodity Cables LLC

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Commodity Cables LLC has named Jonathan Wicknig Director of Sales. Wicknig brings 12 years of experience in the wire and cable industry, spanning sales leadership, manufacturing, and customer-focused business development.

His career has centered on driving revenue, developing strategic relationships, and delivering solutions that create measurable value for customers and organizations. He combines technical and operational knowledge with a consultative approach to understanding each customer's business and supporting its goals.

“My approach starts with understanding each customer's business and what they need from their wire and cable supplier,” said Jonathan Wicknig, Director of Sales at Commodity Cables LLC.“I look forward to working with our distribution partners, drawing on my sales and manufacturing experience to find practical solutions and build lasting relationships.”

Connecting Customer Needs With Manufacturing Knowledge

Wicknig's manufacturing background gives him a practical perspective on the relationship between product capabilities and customer requirements. That experience allows him to bridge the gap between the technical side of the industry and the business needs behind a purchasing decision.

His sales approach begins with understanding how a customer operates, identifying challenges and opportunities, and developing strategies around those priorities. The emphasis is on finding solutions that fit the customer's needs rather than treating product selection as an isolated transaction.

For wire and cable distributors, customer discussions often involve both commercial priorities and product specifications. Wicknig brings experience in both sales and manufacturing to those conversations, connecting his knowledge of the industry with customer-focused business development.

Building Long-Term Partnerships

Wicknig is passionate about developing new business, expanding strategic opportunities, and turning complex challenges into sustainable growth. His results-oriented mindset is paired with a commitment to building long-term partnerships that create value for customers and organizations.

That focus on relationships aligns with the company's distribution-based sales model. Commodity Cables LLC sells exclusively through distributors, whose customers include contractors, integrators, and other professional buyers. Its sales team supports distribution partners with product knowledge and accessible technical documentation.

Outside of work, Wicknig enjoys spending time with his family and friends, getting out on the golf course, and cheering on the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Availability and Next Steps

Distributors and industry partners can connect with the Commodity Cables LLC sales team to discuss wire and cable requirements, product information, and purchasing inquiries. Visit the company's contact page to submit an inquiry.

About Commodity Cables LLC

Commodity Cables LLC is a privately owned family business headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, serving distributors across the United States. Founded in 2001 as a manufacturer-representative business, it expanded into private labeling and now manufactures a portion of its product line. Its portfolio spans aluminum power products, category cable, copper and low-voltage cable, and portable cord. Downloadable specification sheets and knowledgeable sales support help distribution partners evaluate products for their customers' applications.

Craig Williams, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager

Commodity Cables LLC

+1 866-945-5051

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Commodity Cables LLC Names Jonathan Wicknig Director of Sales News Provided By Hughes Media October 15, 2026, 20:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Telecommunications



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