INE Wins Sourceforge Fall 2026 Leader Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) User ratings place INE among elite technical training providers on leading software review platform.

Cary, NC, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a global provider of cybersecurity, networking, cloud and IT training, today announced it has received the SourceForge Fall 2026 Leader Award. The recognition reflects praise from users who have reviewed INE on the software review and comparison platform.

In its award notification, SourceForge recognized INE as a Fall 2026 category leader, a distinction reserved for select products that have earned exceptional praise through user reviews. To qualify, winners must receive enough recent, highly rated reviews to rank among the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, whose business software directory includes more than 100,000 products.

INE combines expert-led instruction, hands-on labs, skills assessments and certification preparation to help technical teams build practical capabilities. Through its enterprise platform, managers can monitor learning progress, lab usage and assessment performance to guide training priorities and identify areas for development.

The SourceForge award follows INE's G2 Fall 2026 recognitio, which included Enterprise Leader, Momentum Leader and Easiest Admin distinctions. Together, these recognitions highlight customer feedback across multiple review platforms.

Organizations can explore INE's enterprise training solution and read customer feedback on INE's SourceForge profil.

About INE

INE is the premier provider of online networking, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT training and certifications. Through hands-on labs, expert instruction, and enterprise-ready learning solutions, INE helps individuals and organizations develop the technical skills needed to secure today's increasingly complex digital environments. Serving Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and IT professionals worldwide, INE is committed to building workforce readiness through practical, real-world training.

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INE Wins SourceForge Fall 2026 Leader Award

CONTACT: Madi Brester INE...