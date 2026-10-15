Splashtop Live Puts IT Time At The Center Of The Conversation As AI Accelerates Attacks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At its first Splashtop Live events in the Bay Area and London, Splashtop brought IT Teams and MSPs together with its founders to examine where AI is creating new risk for IT teams and how those teams can recover the time to respond.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop ® Inc today shared highlights from Splashtop Live, the company's first branded event series for IT professionals and managed service providers (MSPs), held in the Bay Area on Sept. 16 and London on Oct. 6. Launched in Splashtop's 20th anniversary year, Splashtop Live brings IT professionals, MSPs, customers, and partners together with Splashtop's founders and product teams. The program centered around the operating problem IT and MSP teams face day to day: AI is accelerating attacks on endpoints and on the people who use them, and IT must respond faster and more securely.

In his opening keynote, Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop, laid out the pressure AI is putting on IT teams. For context, Microsoft's October Patch Tuesday alone addressed a record 1,400+ vulnerabilities. "AI is making attackers faster on two fronts," said Lee. "On the machine side, holes in the OS and the apps are getting found and exploited faster than most teams can patch. On the human side, it's getting much easier to talk someone into opening the door, and if they do it with a real, signed tool, your security stack has nothing to catch. We've spent twenty years building remote access, so we know exactly how it gets abused. We feel a responsibility to help close both gaps."

Closing both gaps takes time most IT teams do not have, so Splashtop's product sessions focused on giving that time back. Phil Sheu, CTO and Co-founder, described how the agent IT teams deploy for remote support now delivers inventory and real-time vulnerability and patch management, with asset and vulnerability data moving next into a single view of each computer where IT can remediate issues and track every job to completion. Shield for Business, introduced at the events, brings the human gap into the same console, blocking more than 80 unauthorized remote access tools while allowing Splashtop's legitimate remote support. Splashtop also previewed upcoming third-party application management for Microsoft Intune environments, an area that now draws close scrutiny from auditors, cyber insurers, and client security reviews.

Brandon Shopp, VP of Product and Alliances, told attendees plainly that AI has not delivered the cure-all some expected, and described Splashtop's approach as aiming it at specific, recurring friction in IT work. In the product today, AI turns dense CVE records into plain explanations, translating them on demand where localized vulnerability data lags publication, and flags updates with known issues before IT deploys them. The administrator still makes the call.

"I've never heard an IT person tell me they have free time in their day," said Shopp. "The project list just keeps getting longer. So, when we look at AI, the question is pretty practical. Where can it save someone fifteen minutes reading a CVE, or twenty minutes writing up a ticket? Those minutes add up across a team, and that's time people can put back into the projects they never get to."

At the Bay Area customer panel and the London roundtable with Lee and Sheu, IT leaders and MSPs described how they are adapting their operations as security and compliance expectations rise, and how time recovered from routine maintenance is going into longer-range planning with the organizations they support.

"One thing I took away from Splashtop Live this year was, A, we need to do this again, and B, how much desire and need there is for this kind of product in the world," said Ramin Keyvan, CEO of Rhino Network Solutions, a Silicon Valley MSP.

Splashtop Live gave attendees direct access to Splashtop's co-founders and product leaders, along with technology partners SentinelOne, SysAid, and Halo. Attendees left with approaches drawn from peers managing the same pressures, and Splashtop came away with direct input for a roadmap that customer feedback has guided since the company first moved into IT management.

"I got to have one-on-one conversations with multiple people within the group, and I truly learned that what they say, they stand behind," said Walt Maslanka, Founder and Owner of Garlic City Computer and Network.

Follow Splashtop on LinkedIn to find out when Splashtop Live comes to a city near you in 2027: .

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop's technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today's IT landscape. Visit and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

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Adrienne Hisoler

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