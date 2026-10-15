XDC Now Listed On Robinhood, Expanding Access To Millions Of U.S. Users

The XDC token is available to trade for eligible U.S. customers on Robinhood Crypto starting today, bringing a blockchain built for trade finance and institutional settlement to a mainstream retail audience

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Crypto has integrated support for XDC Network, allowing eligible U.S. retail customers to trade the XDC token on its platform from now. The listing opens XDC, the native token of a Layer-1 blockchain built for trade finance, payments and tokenized real-world assets, to 2.3 million users on the Robinhood platform.

“We built XDC for the part of finance most people never see, the payments, documents and settlement that keep global trade moving,” says Ritesh Kakkad, Co-Founder, XDC Network.“Trade finance proved what the network can do. Bringing it to retail users widens who can access that infrastructure without changing what it is built for. The same network institutions rely on to move value across borders is now within reach of everyday users.”

Until now, XDC has been mostly leveraged by institutions, including banks, trade finance providers, tokenization platforms and developers. From now, it is also available to everyday U.S. traders on Robinhood, next to bitcoin and ether.

The listing follows steady institutional growth on the network. Deutsche Telekom, SBI Holdings, NTT DOCOMO Global and Clear Street are among the firms running validators on XDC.

The listing follows a run of institutional partnerships across the network. Deutsche Telekom, SBI Holdings, NTT DOCOMO Global, Clear Street and Taurus are among the firms helping run and secure XDC as validators. On the payments side, XDC has integrated with Bridge, a Stripe company, joined Mastercard's Crypto Partner Program and powers OrbitX's USDC corporate cards, which let businesses spend digital balances on everyday expenses.

Trade finance rarely makes headlines, yet the World Trade Organization estimates that up to 80% of global trade depends on it. Access to it is uneven. The Asian Development Bank puts the gap between what businesses request and what banks approve at about $2.5 trillion, and small and mid-sized exporters are turned away most often, partly because much of the process still runs on paper. XDC Network moves trade documents and payments on chain, cutting the time and cost of settlement. Its ISO 20022 compatibility lets it connect with the messaging systems banks already use.

Not all crypto assets are available in every state. Trading digital assets involves significant risk, including the risk of substantial loss. Access on Robinhood is subject to its terms and eligibility requirements. This announcement is for information only and does not constitute investment advice.

About XDC Network

XDC Network is an open-source, EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain built for payments, trade finance and real-world assets, offering high throughput, low fees and enterprise-grade security, while being ISO 20022–compliant to support interoperability with global financial messaging and payment systems. XDC Network underpins a growing ecosystem of regulated digital money, trade, and settlement solutions across the globe.

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