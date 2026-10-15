Kish Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Net Income Of $6.4 Million, Or $2.11 Per Share, For The Third Quarter Of 2026

“Earnings saw continued expansion in the third quarter, as margin improved from growth in core deposits, sustained balance sheet management strategies, and planned moderation in loan growth throughout the quarter,” stated William P. Hayes, Executive Chairman.“Third quarter earnings grew 23.9% compared to the third quarter of 2025, bringing year-to-date earnings up 34.9% over the same period last year. Revenue grew across all our business lines, and we closely managed expenses and deposit costs. We expect our strategic growth focus to serve us well as we head into the fourth quarter and plan for 2027.”

“The work we have done to expand our markets and grow deposits while we modernize our business operations continues to produce tangible results,” said Gregory T. Hayes, President and CEO.“Utilizing technology to enhance human connection and relationships has been a priority throughout this process, and we are seeing the benefits in how we operate and serve our clients. As we continue to expand in both new and existing markets, we remain committed to the personal service that has long distinguished us in the communities we serve.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:



Net income increased 23.9% to $6.4 million, or $2.11 per share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $5.2 million, or $1.72 per share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Total assets increased $165.2 million, or 8.5%, to $2.10 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.93 billion a year ago.

Total loans grew by $148.8 million year over year, or 9.0%, to $1.80 billion, compared to $1.65 billion a year ago.

Total deposits increased $171.3 million year over year, or 12.3%, to $1.56 billion.

Third quarter net interest income, before provision, increased $2.7 million, or 17.7%, compared to the third quarter a year ago, as the third quarter net interest margin expanded to 3.59%, up 16 basis points from the third quarter a year ago.

Third quarter provision for credit losses was $644 thousand, compared to $781 thousand in the third quarter a year ago.

Nonperforming loans decreased 90.1% during the quarter to $1.0 million, or 0.09% of total loans.

Noninterest income increased $174 thousand, or 4.3%, compared to the year-ago quarter.

Continued strong second quarterly ROE of 17.00% was accompanied by a quarterly ROA of 1.20%.

Tangible book value per share increased 10.8% to $42.54, compared to $38.38 a year ago.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share was paid on July 31, 2026, and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share payable October 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2026. At September 30, 2026, Kish Bank continued to exceed regulatory well-capitalized requirements with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.87%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.26%, and a Total risk-based capital ratio of 11.06%, fueled by strong growth in retained earnings.



Balance Sheet

“Following a strong second quarter, loan growth moderated in the third quarter as projected, with linked-quarter growth of 1.2%, as anticipated payoffs of maturing loans were received,” said President and CEO Hayes.“Year-over-year, total loans outstanding grew $148.8 million, or 9.0%, in line with our budget and the steady progress we've seen throughout the year. Loan growth has diversified across loan categories, with multiple segments driving meaningful gains in the portfolio. The continued contribution from 1-4 family residential loans, which expanded by $67.0 million, or 15.8% was balanced by strong growth in commercial and industrial loans, which increased by $53.1 million, or 35.4%, and non-farm non-residential loans, which grew by $58.3 million, or 14.1%, compared to a year ago.”

Total assets ended the quarter at $2.10 billion, an increase of $165.2 million, or 8.5%, compared to $1.93 billion as of September 30, 2025. Investment securities increased to $187.0 million, an increase of $16.6 million from September 30, 2025. Average earning assets increased to $2.00 billion in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.77 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 6.08% in the third quarter of 2026, down six basis points from 6.14% in the third quarter a year ago, a decline that was more than offset by a decrease in funding costs.

Total deposits grew by $171.3 million year over year to $1.56 billion, an increase of 12.3% from $1.39 billion a year ago. At September 30, 2026, noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts increased 8.3% compared to a year ago, while interest-bearing deposits increased 11.2% compared to a year ago. Brokered deposits increased $31.9 million from the preceding quarter to $127.7 million at September 30, 2026. The cost of total deposits improved to 2.20% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 2.22% in the second quarter of 2026, and 2.48% in the third quarter of 2025.

Stockholders' equity increased 12.3% to $133.4 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $118.8 million a year earlier. At September 30, 2026, the Company's tangible book value increased 10.8% to $42.54 per share, compared to $38.38 at September 30, 2025.

Based on the sustained retention in retained earnings, Kish Bank continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as“well-capitalized” with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.87%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of 10.26%, and a Total capital ratio of 11.06% at September 30, 2026. Kish Bancorp's internal capital generation rate of 11.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 exceeded asset growth of 8.5%, positioning the Company to support future loan growth and shareholder returns.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans decreased 90.1% during the quarter to $1.0 million, or 0.09% of total loans, at September 30, 2026, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.57% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, and increased modestly compared to $509 thousand, or 0.04% of total loans, a year earlier. The allowance for credit losses represented 785.7% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2026, compared to 122.1% at June 30, 2026, and 1,781.2% a year earlier.

“The single syndication loan that matured and moved into nonaccrual status at the end of the first quarter, following construction-related delays past its contractual maturity, was paid off and resolved during the quarter. As we anticipated, the resolution had no material impact on loan losses or earnings, and our overall portfolio remains sound. It was a singular case of a well-structured loan working through the maturity process which was resolve promptly,” said President and CEO Hayes.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $90 thousand in the third quarter of 2026, compared to net loan charge-offs of $248 thousand in the second quarter of 2026 and net loan recoveries of $90 thousand in the third quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses was $12.7 million, or 0.70% of total loans, at September 30, 2026, compared to $12.4 million, or 0.70% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, and $10.8 million, or 0.65% of total loans, a year ago. The increase compared to the prior quarter included approximately $400 thousand of unallocated reserves.

Operating Results

Kish generated a return on average common equity of 17.00% and a return on average assets of 1.20% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 15.80% and 1.09%, respectively, in the third quarter a year ago.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 17.7% to $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $15.3 million in the third quarter a year ago, reflecting a strong and well-managed net interest margin. The Company's net interest margin was 3.59% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 3.46% in the preceding quarter and 3.43% in the third quarter of 2025. Kish's balance sheet strategies, particularly its hedging program, have successfully improved net interest margin and interest rate risk management while increasing overall balance sheet flexibility. Hedging execution requires the extensive use of borrowed funds from wholesale funding sources, such as the FHLB. In the first nine months of the year, the net interest margin expanded 15 basis points to 3.50%, compared to 3.35% in the year-ago period.

“We reduced total borrowings in the third quarter, partially replacing that funding with brokered deposits to lock in costs ahead of anticipated rate increases. While this contributed to a modest increase in our cost of funds compared to the prior quarter, the net interest margin expanded, driven by higher earning asset yields. We continue to take a measured approach to our funding mix as we balance cost, liquidity and flexibility,” said Tina M. Collins, CFO.

The Company recorded a $644 thousand provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a $982 thousand provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026, and a $781 thousand provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2025.

Kish's third quarter noninterest income increased 4.3% to $4.2 million, compared to $4.0 million in the third quarter a year ago. The year over year increase was primarily a result of higher gains on sale of loans, an increase in service fees on deposit accounts, and strong results from Kish's insurance and wealth management divisions. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest income increased 12.3% to $11.5 million, compared to $10.2 million in the year-ago period.

Noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, or 12.7%, to $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of the year, noninterest expense increased $3.0 million, or 8.4%, to $39.1 million, compared to $36.0 million in the same period in 2025. Salary and benefit expense remains the leading driver of noninterest expense growth, reflecting an expanding team and the inflationary pressures weighing on compensation across the industry. Higher operating costs were driven primarily by strategic investments in technology aimed at enabling efficient growth and enhancing the customer experience.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2026 was 64.0%, compared to 67.0% for the preceding quarter and 66.0% for the third quarter of 2025. Year-to-date, the efficiency ratio was 65.6%, compared to 71.0% in the year-ago period. The efficiency ratio includes the Company's non-banking units, which operate at higher expense levels than Kish Bank.

In the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded $1.4 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 17.9%, compared to $1.2 million, or 18.3%, in the third quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of 2026, the Company recorded $3.5 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective rate of 17.1%, compared to $2.7 million, or 17.7%, in the year-ago period.

Dividend

On October 1, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable October 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2026. The current dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.50% based on recent market prices. Kish Bancorp has paid uninterrupted dividends since its formation in 1987, with a dividend increase in 12 of the last 13 years.

Recent Events

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company announced that the Shuck Agency joined Kish Insurance, the property and casualty insurance subsidiary of Kish Bank, effective August 1, 2026.

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company completed the private placement of $35.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Unsecured notes due in 2036 to various institutional and accredited investors (the“Offering”). Strong investor demand drove the Offering from its initial $25.0 million target to $35.0 million. The Company utilized the net proceeds of the Offering to redeem its 2021 subordinated notes, to repay other borrowings at the Holding Company, and for general corporate purposes.

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA, with executive offices in State College, PA and an Innovation Center in Reedsville, PA. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates 21 locations serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties in Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern Ohio. In addition to Kish Bank, Kish Bancorp's business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers investment, insurance, financial planning, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; Kish Trust, which offers a full range of trust and fiduciary services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. KISB is the OTCQX stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc. For additional information, please visit ir.kishbancorp.com or otcmarkets.com/stock/KISB.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Kish Bancorp, Inc. set forth in this document and any related materials, as well as in related oral and written presentations, contain forward-looking information and speak only as of the date of such statement. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as“will,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“target,”“forecast” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or business plans and prospects. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous material risks, uncertainties and assumptions, certain of which are beyond the control of Kish Bancorp, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, the effect of federal, state and local regulation on financial institutions, market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the material assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Kish Bancorp will derive therefrom. Kish Bancorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether, because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.