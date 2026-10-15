Palm Coast Water Heaters Are Wearing Out Early As Homeowners Skip Flushing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Master plumber Christian Laymon says daily hot water use is no substitute for a flush, and twice-yearly draining can add about four years to a tank

- Christian Laymon, Owner, Florida Plumbing & InspectionPALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Water heaters across Palm Coast and Flagler County are wearing out years before they should, and a common assumption is a big part of the reason. That's the view of Christian Laymon, master plumber and owner of Florida Plumbing & Inspection, who says many homeowners believe everyday hot water use keeps a tank clean. It doesn't, he says, and the sediment left behind is shortening the life of units throughout the area."Using hot water daily, even if you run every single fixture in your home, is not going to be anywhere near the equivalent of flushing your water heater," said Laymon. "When you flush your water heater, you're opening the drain at the bottom and letting out a far greater volume of water than you could ever achieve through your fixtures."The problem starts with the region's hard, mineral-heavy water. When that water is heated, minerals settle to the bottom of the tank as sediment. Hot water for showers and sinks is drawn from the top, so a household can use hot water every day for years while the buildup underneath is never disturbed. Over time it hardens into scale, forcing the heating element to work through a crust and putting extra stress on the tank itself."You're directly at the source with the drain on the water heater," Laymon said. "You're stirring up and actually reducing, or eliminating, the buildup inside the tank. It's at the bottom, and it comes out when you open the bottom drain."The difference shows up in how long tanks last. According to Laymon, a water heater in Palm Coast that is never serviced typically fails somewhere between 8 and 10 years. A tank that is flushed regularly and has its anode rod replaced around year five can reach 12 to 15 years, roughly four additional years before a replacement is needed.What Homeowners Should KnowMany manufacturers suggest flushing a water heater about once a year. Laymon recommends twice a year for Flagler County homes, where hard water lays down sediment faster than in many parts of the country. Tying the two flushes to the start and end of hurricane season, June 1 and November 30, makes the schedule easy to remember.Homeowners can watch for warning signs that a tank has gone too long without a flush, including hot water running out sooner than usual, popping or rumbling while the unit heats, and a rust tint in the water first thing in the morning. Laymon says two or more of those signs on a tank older than eight years is a signal to plan for a replacement rather than wait for a leak.The flush itself is a straightforward job that many handy homeowners can handle, while the anode rod is best left to a licensed plumber because the fitting is often seized after a few years. A full water heater maintenance checklist for Florida homes is available on the company's website.About Florida Plumbing & InspectionFlorida Plumbing & Inspection is a locally owned plumbing company based in Palm Coast, Florida, serving Flagler County. Founded by master plumber Christian Laymon, the company provides water heater installation and repair, drain cleaning, pipe repair, whole-house repipes, water filtration, inspections and remodel plumbing. It holds Florida plumbing contractor license RF11067918 and is BBB Accredited.

Christian Laymon

Florida Plumbing & Inspection

+1 386-225-5393

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Palm Coast Water Heaters Are Wearing Out Early as Homeowners Skip Flushing News Provided By Powerful Media Solutions October 15, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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