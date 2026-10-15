Stanton University To Install Chapter Of Phi Kappa Phi, The Nation's Oldest All-Discipline Honor Society

Proud to honor academic achievement across all disciplines with Phi Kappa Phi.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton University will hold the Installation Ceremony of its Phi Kappa Phi chapter on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at its Anaheim Campus. The university will become the 366th chapter among more than 3,500 colleges and universities nationwide.

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest all-discipline honor society. Membership is by invitation only and is open to the top 7.5% of undergraduate juniors and the top 10% of seniors and graduate students. Student members benefit from scholarships, graduate fellowships, and the ability to network with scholars across every field.

The ceremony will feature the formal signing of the chapter charter by university leadership, faculty organizers, and Phi Kappa Phi representatives, along with remarks celebrating academic excellence and the Society's mission.

“Bringing Phi Kappa Phi to Stanton University is a recognition of what our students have earned through their commitment to learning. This chapter will give them a lasting connection to a national community of scholars, and it will give our whole campus a reason to celebrate academic achievement.” - Dr. Ellen Lee, Vice President, Stanton University

Stanton University invites local media representatives to join us in celebrating this important milestone. Journalists and photographers are welcome to attend and cover the ceremony.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact...

About Stanton University

Stanton University is a private, nonprofit institution of higher education in Anaheim, California, with a satellite campus in Los Angeles. Founded in 1996 and accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission, Stanton offers associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees, on campus and online, in fields including business administration, information systems management, liberal studies, media communications, and TESOL. Its mission is to provide an affordable, high-quality education in a culturally diverse environment that prepares students for career success. Learn more at

About Phi Kappa Phi

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 300 select colleges and universities in the United States and its territories. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society's mission is to "cultivate a community that celebrates and advances the love of learning." For more information, visit .

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Stanton University to Install Chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, the Nation's Oldest All-Discipline Honor Society News Provided By Stanton University October 15, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education



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