San Diego Entrepreneur Brittany Jenkins Challenges Inherited Beliefs In Newly Released Tedx Talk, 'Who Told You That?'

Brittany Jenkins at TEDxStGeorge, where she delivered her talk“Who Told You That?”

In a TEDxStGeorge talk now on YouTube, author and marketing entrepreneur explores how questioning familiar beliefs can open the door to new possibilities.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brittany Jenkins, San Diego entrepreneur, author and founder of The Buzz Marketing Co., has released her TEDxStGeorge talk,“Who Told You That?”, inviting viewers to reconsider the ideas about themselves they may have accepted without question.Delivered at TEDxStGeorge on September 12, 2026, the talk explores the influence of childhood experiences, family patterns and social expectations on the choices people make as adults. Its central question-“Who told you that?”-asks audiences to examine where their most limiting assumptions began and whether those assumptions deserve to shape their future.Jenkins draws on her own unconventional path. After leaving traditional high school, she earned an independent diploma, funded her college education and went on to build a career in marketing and business leadership. She now runs The Buzz Marketing Co., an agency based in San Diego.Her message extends beyond entrepreneurship. She encourages viewers to recognize the difference between circumstances they inherited and decisions they can make today. The premise is accessible to anyone who has been told what they can or cannot become.Jenkins is also the author of“Growing Up Backwards,” a memoir about generational trauma and resilience, and“Dream Killer - Inaction Is What Kills Dreams.” Her speaking and writing examine the relationship between self-belief, action and personal change.Watch the talk,“Who Told You That?”:About Brittany JenkinsBrittany Jenkins is a San Diego-based entrepreneur, author and TEDx speaker. She is the founder and CEO of The Buzz Marketing Co., a marketing agency offering brand, website, search visibility, paid advertising and marketing automation services. Learn more at .About TEDxStGeorgeTEDxStGeorge is an independently organized TEDx event held under license from TED.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. TED champions curiosity, reason and wonder in the pursuit of knowledge.What began in 1984 as a conference focused on Technology, Entertainment and Design has evolved into a global community that welcomes people across disciplines and cultures to connect and engage with ideas exploring science, business, education, art, current affairs and more. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together on every continent. TED drives global impact by sparking ideas and action on the world's most urgent issues-accelerating climate solutions through TED Countdown, advancing self-determination through TED Democracy and supporting early stage innovators through TED Fellows.In addition to the TED Talks curated from its conferences, TED produces podcasts, video series and educational lessons (TED-Ed) that are translated into more than 100 languages. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze billions in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world's most urgent challenges. View a full list of TED's programs and initiatives.Follow TED on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook and X.

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Brittany Jenkins at TEDxStGeorge:“Who Told You That?”

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San Diego Entrepreneur Brittany Jenkins Challenges Inherited Beliefs in Newly Released TEDx Talk, 'Who Told You That?' News Provided By The Buzz Marketing Co. October 15, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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