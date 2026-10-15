Delaware Eye Surgeons Dr. S. Gregory Smith Earns First State Favorite Ophthalmologist Honor For Advanced Eye Care

Longtime Wilmington ophthalmologist recognized for his commitment to advanced eye care and the Delaware community

- Dr. S. Gregory SmithWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Delaware Eye Surgeons is proud to announce that S. Gregory Smith, M.D. has been named the North Delaware First State Favorite Ophthalmologist, recognizing his decades of experience and dedication to patients throughout Delaware and the surrounding region.Dr. Smith has been performing cataract surgery since 1983 and has built an accomplished career as an ophthalmic surgeon, educator and researcher. In addition to cataract surgery, his experience includes glaucoma surgery, corneal transplantation and other advanced ophthalmic procedures.Dr. Smith was fellowship-trained in phacoemulsification cataract surgery in the early 1980s, when the technique was still relatively new. He was later selected to train other surgeons in the technique throughout the United States and internationally. Since moving to Delaware, he has also spent more than 20 years teaching surgery at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, where he achieved the rank of Attending Surgeon.Throughout his career, Dr. Smith has contributed to the field of ophthalmology through research, education and innovation. His work has earned recognition from leading professional organizations, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology Honor Award, along with honors for his research and educational work in cataract and corneal surgery.At Delaware Eye Surgeons, Dr. Smith and the medical team provide comprehensive medical and surgical eye care using advanced diagnostic and treatment technology. The Wilmington practice has a strong focus on cataract care and also provides glaucoma and corneal treatment, comprehensive eye exams, dry eye care, contact lens services and other vision care.Delaware Eye Surgeons is also proud to recognize Lorna H. Simmerman, O.D., who was named a North Delaware First State Favorites finalist for Optometrist. A third-generation optometrist who has been practicing since 1998, Dr. Simmerman has special interests in ocular disease, dry eye syndrome, geriatric eye care, pre- and post-operative care, primary eye care and contact lenses. She earned her Doctorate of Optometry from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, where she received Clinical Excellence and Clinical Honors.About Delaware Eye SurgeonsLocated in Wilmington, Delaware, Delaware Eye Surgeons provides comprehensive medical and surgical eye care to patients throughout the region. The practice offers cataract surgery, glaucoma and corneal care, dry eye treatment, comprehensive eye exams, contact lens services and other treatments to help patients maintain healthy vision.Delaware Eye Surgeons is located at 2710 Centerville Road, Suite 102, Wilmington, DE 19808. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 302-993-1300 or visit deeyesurgeons.

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Delaware Eye Surgeons Dr. S. Gregory Smith Earns First State Favorite Ophthalmologist Honor for Advanced Eye Care News Provided By Advertising is Simple October 15, 2026, 19:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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