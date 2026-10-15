Rates, Carrier Exits, Network Changes Hit California's 2027 Enrollment Medical Insurance Today Offers Free Reviews

Providing Answers For All Californians When It Comes To Healthcare Insurance

Licensed agent Thomas Feeney's bilingual team provides human-led reviews so Californians keep their doctors, stay on medications and find plans that fit.

- Thomas Feeney, President and Founder of Medical Insurance TodayCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- California residents face more health insurance changes this enrollment season than in any recent year, according to Thomas Feeney, founder and licensed agent at Medical Insurance Today. Premiums are rising, financial assistance rules have changed, carriers are exiting parts of the market, and several major Orange County medical groups are leaving Medicare Advantage networks. Feeney says the biggest risk is not any single change. It is the assumption that last year's plan will automatically work next year."Most people don't lose their doctor because they made a bad decision. They lose their doctor because they assume their existing plan will remain the same but all these companies are making annual changes that have huge impacts on consumers" said Feeney. "Auto-renewal is when the plan automatically continues coverage January 1st every year, and that feels safe, but in 2027 it may quietly change your costs, your network, or your prescription coverage. A 30-minute review with a real person can prevent a year of problems."For Individuals and Families on Covered CaliforniaCovered California has announced a weighted average rate increase of 9.9 percent for 2027. This follows a year when enhanced federal premium tax credits expired, and many families saw their monthly costs rise far more than the headline rate increase suggested."The 9.9 percent is what insurers charge before financial help. Your bill is what you pay after it," said Feeney. "Last year, many families saw base rates rise modestly while their subsidy shrank dramatically. Nobody should guess at their 2027 cost. It needs to be calculated."Covered California estimates about 60 percent of enrollees will see no meaningful premium increase for 2027, thanks to remaining federal tax credits and an expanded $300 million state subsidy program for households earning up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. At the same time, new federal verification rules under H.R.1 mean eligibility may have changed in either direction.Rate changes also vary widely by carrier and region. Households that compare plans within their metal tier, or reconsider whether a Gold plan still makes sense compared with a Silver plan with cost-sharing reductions, may lower their costs without giving up their doctors.In Southern California, according to Covered California, Molina Healthcare is leaving the Covered California marketplace in Orange County and northeast Los Angeles County for 2027, affecting approximately 1,600 enrollees who must choose a new plan or be moved to a replacement. CalOptima Health is entering the Orange County marketplace as a new option.For Small Business Owners and EmployeesHealth Net has announced it is exiting California's small and large employer group market, with group coverage ending February 28, 2027. Health Net's Covered California, Medicare, and Medi-Cal plans are not affected."Business owners should not wait until January," said Feeney. "The earlier you start, the more options you will have, and the more time your employees will have to confirm their doctors are covered."For Californians 65 and Older on MedicareOrange County Medicare beneficiaries face several significant network changes for 2027.Hoag and SCAN are parting ways. Hoag has announced that its contract with SCAN Health Plan for Medicare Advantage HMO members expires December 31, 2026. Starting January 1, 2027, Hoag physicians, specialists, and facilities, including Hoag Medical Group and Hoag Physician Partners, will no longer be in network for SCAN HMO members.SCAN is reassigning affected members to new primary care physicians outside Hoag. According to Hoag, emergency care is not affected, and patients in active treatment may be able to request continuity of care.UnitedHealthcare narrows Hoag access to a single plan. Hoag lists its AARP Medicare Complete Secure Horizons Plan 2 (HMO) contract as ending December 31, 2026, with AARP Medicare Advantage from UHC CA-46 as the UnitedHealthcare plan in its network for 2027. UnitedHealthcare members who want to keep Hoag must move to that specific plan, whether or not its premiums, copays, and drug coverage fit their needs.This continues a pattern. According to Blue Shield of California, its Medicare Advantage members lost in-network access to Hoag's physician group in 2026, although Hoag hospitals remained in network.UCI faculty physicians are leaving SCAN. SCAN has notified brokers that UCI University Physicians & Surgeons, which includes UCI faculty and UC Irvine Medical Center affiliated providers, will leave SCAN's network on December 31, 2026. The separate UCI Health Plan Network, which includes UCI-affiliated hospitals in Lakewood, Los Alamitos, Fountain Valley, and Placentia-Linda, remains in network.Aetna is ending its Medicare Advantage PPO plans in California. According to CMS's 2027 plan landscape, Aetna will not offer individual Medicare Advantage PPO plans anywhere in California next year, including plans previously sold in Orange and Los Angeles counties. Aetna PPO members, many of whom chose a PPO for the freedom to see doctors without referrals, must select new coverage.Members whose plan is ending should receive a non-renewal notice and have special enrollment rights, which in many cases include buying a Medicare Supplement plan without medical underwriting. Members whose plan continues but whose doctors are leaving usually do not have those same protections, which makes the Annual Enrollment Period, October 15 through December 7, their main opportunity to act."A plan ending and a doctor leaving your network are two very different situations, with different rights and different deadlines," said Feeney. "Many people with SCAN, UnitedHealthcare, or Aetna coverage are not sure which one applies to them. We confirm whether your doctors, your hospital, and your prescriptions are covered under every option, and if keeping Hoag or UCI matters to you, we show you exactly which plans make that possible."Every member should also read their Annual Notice of Change or non-renewal notice carefully. "It is the most important piece of mail most seniors never open," said Feeney. "Bring it to us, and we will go through it line by line."Californians approaching 65 should begin planning several months before their birthday, since initial Medicare enrollment deadlines are strict and missing them can trigger permanent late enrollment penalties.What Every Californian Should Check Before EnrollingFeeney recommends every household confirm five things before enrolling or renewing. First, that current doctors, specialists, and preferred hospitals remain in network for 2027. Second, that every prescription is on the plan's formulary at an affordable tier. Third, that subsidy eligibility has been rechecked under the new federal and state rules. Fourth, that the plan's total yearly cost, including deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums, fits the household budget, not just the monthly premium. Fifth, that any notice from a current plan, carrier, or medical group has been read and acted on.Key 2027 Enrollment DatesThe Medicare Annual Enrollment Period runs October 15 through December 7, 2026. Covered California Open Enrollment runs November 1, 2026 through January 31, 2027, and enrollments completed by December 15 take effect January 1. The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, January 1 through March 31, 2027, allows current Medicare Advantage members one plan change. Health Net employer group coverage ends February 28, 2027.Real People Who Actually Answer the PhoneMedical Insurance Today's model is built on live, licensed, bilingual agents who listen to each client's situation and triage every issue, from billing problems and coverage gaps to plan comparisons and network questions. Consultations are free and available by phone, online, or in person at the agency's Costa Mesa office."People are calling us scared and confused, and they deserve a human being who will actually listen," said Feeney. "Our job is to make sure you keep your doctor, you never miss a medication because of a coverage gap, and your whole plan fits your life."A Note on Medi-CalMedical Insurance Today does not handle Medi-Cal enrollment or benefit issues. Its team is set up exclusively for Medicare, Covered California, individual and family plans, and employer coverage."Medi-Cal members deserve specialists who handle Medi-Cal every day, and that is not our team," said Feeney. "If you have a Medi-Cal question, please call the state's Medi-Cal Helpline at (800) 541-5555, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or contact your county social services office. If you are losing Medi-Cal and need new coverage, that is when we can step in and help."Free ConsultationsCalifornians seeking a free, no-obligation plan review can contact Medical Insurance Today at (800) 590-7279 or (949) 396-1202, or visit medicalinsurancetoday. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hablamos español.About Medical Insurance TodayMedical Insurance Today is a licensed, independent health insurance agency serving all of California, with a primary focus on Orange County, Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Diego counties. Founded by Thomas Feeney, the agency specializes in Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Covered California, individual and family health plans, dental, vision, life insurance, and small business group coverage.The agency is a Covered California Enrollment Center. California Insurance Licenses: #0G18420 | #0K50571. All consultations are provided at no cost. 1500 Adams Avenue, Suite 201, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.Medicare Disclaimer: We do not offer every plan available in your area. Currently we offer nine carriers in the state of California. Please contact Medicare or 1-800-MEDICARE to get information on all of your options.

Thomas Feeney

Medical Insurance Today

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