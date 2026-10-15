RV Overnights Launches Loyalty Rewards And Stayscout To Grow Membership And Host Network

RV Overnights Launches Loyalty Rewards and StayScout for Members

New Programs Reward Member Engagement and Help Travelers Discover Overnight Stays Along Their Routes

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RV Overnights, the founder-owned membership platform connecting RVers with small-business hosts for unique overnight stays, has introduced two industry-first programs to strengthen membership value, support host recruitment and encourage participation in RV travel.The RV Overnights Loyalty Rewards Program rewards members with savings on annual renewals, while StayScout informs the RV Overnights team to seek out new hosts in destinations members want to visit. Together, the programs connect traveler demand with opportunities for local businesses."Kurt and I started RV Overnights because we're RVers, and we built the membership we wanted to have ourselves," said Rob Case, co-founder and CEO of RV Overnights. "Right now a lot of RVers are wondering who's really behind the brands they've trusted. Our answer is simple: it's still us. We're founder owned, we read every message, and we built Loyalty Rewards and StayScout because our members told us what they needed. You tell us where you want to go, and we'll go knock on doors to find you a host. That's what happens when the people running the company are the same people out on the road."Annual members are automatically enrolled in Loyalty Rewards and earn points for host stays, reviews, review photos and membership renewals. Every 100 points equals 1% off their next annual renewal, with savings capped at 20%. The top 100 point earners each year receive a complimentary membership for the following year. By rewarding stays and shared experiences, the program supports repeat visits and helps other travelers discover destinations.StayScout allows members to request overnight options in areas where hosts may not currently be available. Members submit their destination, travel date, preferred host types and relevant route details at least 30 days before their anticipated stay. The RV Overnights team then identifies and contacts potential local hosts, including farms, wineries, breweries and distilleries, and more, to help establish a new overnight option. If the team cannot locate a host in the requested area, the member receives one month of RV Overnights membership. StayScout gives RV Overnights insight into member travel interests, helping guide host recruitment and expand the network into destinations travelers want to explore.About RV OvernightsRV Overnights is a membership platform connecting RV travelers with a growing network of small business hosts, including farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, ranches, and other unique destinations, across the United States and Canada for memorable overnight stays. Members also gain access to exclusive partner discounts, trip-planning resources, an industry-first Loyalty Program offering up to 20% off renewals, and a 40% Hero Discount for military and first responders. Founded by RVers who wanted to make RV travel more affordable, memorable, and community-driven, RV Overnights helps members discover unique places to stay while directly supporting the local businesses they visit. Founder Rob Case was recently recognized for his industry contributions as an honoree of the RV PRO 40 Under 40 Class of 2026. Learn more at RVOvernights.

Emily Snayd

HFS Communications

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RV Overnights Launches Loyalty Rewards and StayScout to Grow Membership and Host Network News Provided By RV Overnights October 15, 2026, 19:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Travel & Tourism Industry



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