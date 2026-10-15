ALL MY SONS OFFERS AARP MEMBERS EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNTS AND VIP SERVICE

All My Sons' new AARP Moving Services program gives members exclusive savings and a dedicated VIP crew for every move.

New Program Offers AARP Members 10% Off Their Move, a Dedicated VIP Crew, and an Industry-First Satisfaction Guarantee with No Blackout Dates

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All My Sons Moving & Storage, the nation's largest privately owned moving company, today announced AARP Moving Services by All My Sons Moving & Storage, a new program that gives AARP members exclusive savings and a premium moving experience designed specifically for their needs. Through the program, AARP members now have access to a 10% discount on their move, along with a dedicated VIP crew and a service satisfaction guarantee.

Moving remains one of life's most stressful transitions, and the new program is designed to give AARP members added peace of mind at every step. AARP members can take advantage of these moving benefits by filling out a lead form found online at All My Sons or by calling All My Sons' dedicated AARP member line at (877) 776-6394 or any All My Sons phone number and stating they are an AARP member. Once a member's AARP Membership number is verified, they receive their discounted rate quote and can book their move.

Program benefits for AARP members include:

10% Discount: AARP members receive 10% off their move once their membership is verified.

Dedicated VIP Crew: Once booked, AARP members are assigned a VIP crew, with multiple touchpoints leading up to the move, on move day, and a post-move survey to ensure All My Sons delivered an amazing moving experience.

Satisfaction Guarantee with No Blackout Dates: AARP members benefit from satisfaction guarantee, including fast-tracked claims resolution and no blackout dates*, ensuring a consistent, high-quality moving experience into their new home year-round.

"Moving is one of the biggest transitions in life, and for many AARP members, it comes with a unique set of needs and expectations," said Zack Turturici, Chief Marketing Officer of All

My Sons Moving & Storage. "AARP Moving Services by All My Sons allows us to bring the level of care, communication and accountability AARP members deserve to every step of their move, backed by a satisfaction guarantee that is truly an industry first. We're proud to give this community both real savings and real peace of mind."

"AARP members look to us for access to services they can trust, especially during important life transitions," said Jeff Gaboury, AARP Services Inc., Senior Vice President of Financial Products and Services. "This new moving program reflects our continued focus on working with companies who are committed to providing quality, transparency, and delivering meaningful value to our members."

AARP members can learn more and get started at All My Sons or by calling (877) 776-6394.

*Program terms and conditions apply. For complete details and disclosures, visit All My Sons In-season (April–September) requires booking at least 7 days prior for local/intrastate moves or 10 days prior for interstate moves. Off-season (October–March) has no booking lead-time requirement.

About All My Sons Moving & Storage

All My Sons Moving & Storage is the nation's largest privately owned moving company, offering local, long-distance, commercial and international moving services, as well as short- and long-term storage. Founded on the principle of treating every customer's belongings as if they were family, All My Sons operates dozens of offices across the country. For more information, visit allmysons.

About AARP Services, Inc.

AARP Services, Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards; auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance; life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; and pharmacy services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the 125 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health and financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest-circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and the AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit aarp, aarp/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPLatino and @AARPadvocates on social media.

# #



Hillary Jane Reynolds

Director of PR

+1 9548151186

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ALL MY SONS OFFERS AARP MEMBERS EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNTS AND VIP SERVICE News Provided By Polin PR October 15, 2026, 19:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.