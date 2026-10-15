BLACKPINK's Lisa And Heytea Launch Global Collaboration With Limited-Edition Drink And Merchandise

lisa and heytea limited edition collaboration

Turning a viral matcha moment into a global collaboration on October 15 at 3,500+ heytea stores worldwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heytea ( ), the originator of new-style tea and the brand that reinvented tea for a new generation, and BLACKPINK's Lisa today launch an official collaboration, transforming an unexpected viral moment into a global release spanning product and merchandise. Beginning today, the limited-edition Mango Coconut Sticky Rice drink will roll out simultaneously at more than 3,500 heytea stores across 11 countries and regions, including China, the United States, Thailand, South Korea, and Canada. In the U.S., the drink will be available for a three-month limited run at 45+ heytea locations nationwide, excluding the teabar in New York. Limited-edition merchandise will launch on October 16, beginning when each location opens.

The partnership adds heytea to Lisa's current brand roster, alongside Bulgari, Louis Vuitton and Nike, but the story began without a contract. On July 21, 2025, Lisa posted a casual photo in Beverly Hills with a heytea matcha drink inside a Ferrari. Fans quickly identified the drink, and within days, heytea responded with a buy-one-get-one-free matcha series promotion globally. Some locations sold out within hours as fans lined up for what later became known as the“Lisa drink.” Nearly 15 months later, an unplanned crossover has come full circle.

“What's special about this collaboration is that it didn't start in a meeting room; it started with an organic moment,” said Chen Hao, heytea's VP of Public Relations and Communications.“Building on that mutual fondness, it felt natural to turn the moment into something personal to Lisa and unmistakably heytea.”

This partnership carries a distinctly Thai point of view. Following the September 25 opening of heytea's first Thailand location in Bangkok, the collaboration takes inspiration from Lisa's Thai roots and one of the country's most recognizable desserts: mango sticky rice. Mango Coconut Sticky Rice reworks the dessert as a made-to-order drink, pairing freshly cooked Thai sticky rice with fresh-cut mango and a coconut milk-based slush layer. While preserving the dessert's defining ingredients, heytea translates them from the plate into a new form, in keeping with the brand's experimental spirit over the past decade.

In the U.S., the collaboration also includes a limited-edition collection of Lisa x heytea epoxy stickers, collectible pins, and keychains, available exclusively in stores and through the heytea app starting at each location's opening time on October 16. Fans who purchase the Mango Coconut Sticky Rice drink can add a sticker plus their choice of either a pin or keychain for an extra $3.99 while supplies last.

For heytea, collaborations have long been part of a larger effort to push the experience of tea beyond the cup through product experimentation, store design, visual identity, art and collectible objects. From Hiroshi Fujiwara and FENDI to Alexander Wang, Sandy Liang, WICKED on Broadway and the late Yayoi Kusama, these partnerships have helped heytea build a contemporary tea culture that can live through a space, an artwork, or a collectible item.

The Lisa collaboration comes as heytea continues to deepen its presence in the U.S. and other international markets through experimental products, new store formats, and culturally relevant partnerships. With more than 45 locations in the U.S. and a growing global network, heytea will continue exploring how it can participate in the everyday culture of the markets it enters.

To learn more about this collaboration, please follow @heytea and @lalalalisa_m on Instagram.

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About heytea

Founded in 2012 in Jiangmen, Guangdong, China, heytea is the originator of new-style tea and the creator of the first cup of cheese tea. The brand reimagines tea for a new generation through tea-centered products, experimental store concepts, and brand experiences rooted in sharing everyday inspiration through a cup of tea. Today, heytea operates more than 3,500 stores across more than 330 cities worldwide, including Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York, London, Toronto, Sydney, and Seoul, with 150 million registered members globally. In the U.S., heytea operates more than 45 stores across New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Houston, Seattle, Boston, and other markets.

Yinnan Shen

Heytea

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BLACKPINK's Lisa and Heytea Launch Global Collaboration with Limited-Edition Drink and Merchandise News Provided By Heytea October 15, 2026, 19:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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