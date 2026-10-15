Broomfield's Samurai Movers Surpasses 350 Google Reviews With A 4.9-Star Rating

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Locally owned Front Range moving company credits disciplined crews, careful handling, and upfront quotes for its standing among Denver metro movers

- Forest Cannon, Founder of Samurai MoversBROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Samurai Movers, a Broomfield-based moving company serving the Denver metro and Front Range, has surpassed 350 Google reviews while holding a 4.9-star average rating. The milestone places the locally owned company among the most consistently reviewed movers in the region.The reviews come from residential and commercial customers across Broomfield, Denver, Boulder, Westminster, Thornton, and surrounding communities. Customers repeatedly point to the same strengths: crews that arrive on time, wrap furniture with care, and finish close to the quoted price.Several reviewers describe difficult moves completed without damage. These include pianos carried into basements, three-story townhomes with narrow stairwells, and full single-family homes loaded and moved in a matter of hours. Others highlight the company's inventory-based quoting process, which lets customers adjust their estimate as moving day approaches instead of facing surprise fees.“Every one of those 350 reviews is a promise we kept,” said Forest Cannon, founder of Samurai Movers.“The samurai name isn't a gimmick for us. It stands for discipline, precision, and respect for the people we serve. Our crews treat every home like it's their own, and our customers have noticed.”Cannon founded Samurai Movers after a career in accounting, drawing on more than a decade of hands-on moving experience. He built the company around transparent pricing and a trained, consistent crew. What began as a small local team in Broomfield now handles residential, commercial, packing, and moving labor jobs across the Front Range.“Moving is one of the most stressful things a family or business goes through,” Cannon added.“Our job is to take that chaos and bring order to it. Hitting 350 reviews tells us we're doing that, and it raises the bar for every move we take on next.”Customers can read Samurai Movers' reviews on Google or request a free, itemized moving quote at samuraimovers.About Samurai MoversSamurai Movers is a licensed and insured moving company based in Broomfield, Colorado, serving the Denver metro and Front Range. Founded by Forest Cannon, the company offers residential moving, commercial moving, packing services, and moving labor. Samurai Movers is known for disciplined crews, careful handling, and upfront, itemized quotes. Learn more at samuraimovers.

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Broomfield's Samurai Movers Surpasses 350 Google Reviews With a 4.9-Star Rating News Provided By Rotate Digital October 15, 2026, 19:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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