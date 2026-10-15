Nuro Chiropractic Opens in Brooklyn, Offering Evidence-Based Chiropractic and Acupuncture

The practice combines advanced technologies and personalized rehabilitation to address root causes of pain.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nuro Chiropractic PLLC has opened in Brooklyn, New York, offering an integrated approach to musculoskeletal health that combines chiropractic care, acupuncture, and advanced therapeutic technologies. The practice aims to help patients move beyond temporary pain relief and achieve lasting improvements in mobility and function. It serves individuals throughout Brooklyn and the surrounding New York City communities.

The clinic provides a range of services, including SoftWave tissue regeneration technology (extracorporeal shockwave therapy), Class IV laser therapy, spinal decompression, pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy, cryotherapy, acupuncture, personalized corrective exercise and rehabilitation, and chiropractic care and manual therapy. This comprehensive approach is designed to address a variety of musculoskeletal conditions.

“We believe healthcare should go beyond temporary relief. At Nuro Chiropractic, our mission is to uncover the root cause of pain, restore the body's natural ability to heal, and empower every patient to take control of their health. By combining advanced technology, personalized treatment, and a commitment to lasting results, we're redefining what chiropractic care can be,” said Dr. Brian Donovan, DC, MS, Founder.

Nuro Chiropractic emphasizes evidence-based, diagnosis-driven care, and offers a commitment-free trial of care as a proof of concept for all patients. The practice continues to invest in the latest technologies and techniques to help a wider variety of musculoskeletal conditions.

“We didn't build Nuro Chiropractic to be just another place where patients come in, get adjusted, and leave. We built it to change the way people experience healthcare. Our mission is to understand why someone is hurting, educate them about their condition, and provide the tools, technology, and personalized care necessary to help them take control of their health. We want every patient who walks through our doors to feel that they have a team genuinely invested in their long-term success,” said Dr. Brian Donovan, DC, MS, Founder.

Since its founding, Nuro Chiropractic has reached over 385 five-star Google reviews and has helped thousands of people in New York get relief from their neck, back, knee, and shoulder pain. The practice serves a diverse patient population, from teenage and adolescent athletes to working-class adults, but helps all ages and groups of people get back to living a pain-free life. For more information, visit Nuro Chiropractic's website.

###

About Nuro Chiropractic PLLC

Nuro Chiropractic is a modern chiropractic and rehabilitative healthcare practice located in Brooklyn, New York. Dedicated to helping patients restore movement, reduce pain, and improve their overall quality of life, Nuro Chiropractic combines evidence-informed chiropractic care with advanced therapeutic technologies, acupuncture, and personalized rehabilitation programs. The practice takes a comprehensive, patient-centered approach to musculoskeletal health, emphasizing individualized treatment, education, and long-term functional improvement. With a commitment to innovation, compassionate care, and measurable progress, Nuro Chiropractic strives to raise the standard of conservative healthcare in the Brooklyn community.

Media contact:

Brian Donovan

...

7187452229



Press Team

Gulf Coast Brands LLC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nuro Chiropractic Opens in Brooklyn, Offering Evidence-Based Chiropractic and Acupuncture News Provided By Gulf Coast Brands LLC October 15, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.