Kaleidoscopeai's Jeff Slater To Present On AI-Powered Branding At GLAO 2026

KaleidoscopeAITM Logo

Jeff Slater, Chief Growth Officer

KaleidoscopeAITM CGO Jeff Slater presents at GLAO 2026 on how AI chooses which orthodontists to recommend. Oct. 23, Columbus. kaldental

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Slater, Chief Growth Officer at KaleidoscopeAITM, will present "Marketing Gets You Seen, AI-Powered Branding Gets You Chosen" at the Great Lakes Association of Orthodontists (GLAO) 2026 Annual Session. The 60-minute session takes place Friday, October 23, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. in Bellows Ballroom C at the Hilton Columbus Downtown.

How patient search is changing

Patients increasingly ask AI tools such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity to recommend an orthodontist by name. Instead of a page of links, these tools typically name a short list of practices. Healthcare queries trigger AI-generated answers at a higher rate than any other industry, according to WebFX research across 2.37 million U.S. queries. Google remains where most patients begin their search, but the recommendation itself is increasingly made by AI.

What the research shows

Slater's session draws on the 2026 Citation Gap Report, based on more than 120 KALTM AI Visibility Audits conducted since March 2026. The report found that no orthodontic practice in the study scored AI Ready, the standard for consistent recommendation by AI answer engines, and that about a third have no schema markup on their site at all. Practices score strongly on the signals patients see, including reviews and Google Business Profile completeness, and weakly on the technical signals AI engines actually read.

What attendees will learn

The session reframes branding for the AI era. Doctors and practice teams will leave with:

- Why visibility and positioning are separate problems, and why strong marketing alone may not earn an AI recommendation

- The five brand signals AI tools read when deciding which practices to name: practice, expertise, technical, reputation, and visual brand

- Which members of the practice team are best positioned to own each signal

- A practical action plan the team can start the week after the meeting

Who AI recommends

"Marketing has always been about getting seen. What has changed is who makes the recommendation," said Slater. "When a parent asks AI which orthodontist to choose, it names only a handful of practices, and the ones it names have a brand it can recognize and trust. I want every doctor and team member in the room to leave knowing which of those signals they already have and which ones they are missing."

About the speaker

Jeff Slater is Chief Growth Officer at KaleidoscopeAITM, where he works with orthodontic practices across the U.S. and Canada on marketing strategy and AI visibility. His recent work includes an American Association of Orthodontists webinar on AI recommendations and bylined articles in Orthotown and Orthodontic Products.

About KaleidoscopeAI

KaleidoscopeAITM is an orthodontic marketing agency and the creator of the KAL AI Growth SystemTM, an AI-driven system built specifically for the orthodontic and dental professions. Founded on 17 years of digital marketing experience serving orthodontic practices, KaleidoscopeAI has audited more than 120 practices since March 2026. The KAL AI Growth SystemTM pairs AI with human review to close the Citation Gap through audits, content, SEO, AEO, ADA compliance, and web presence, making orthodontic practices visible and citable by AI answer engines including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Copilot. Visit kaldental.

Mary Kay Miller

KaleidoscopeAITM

+1 800-387-0121

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KaleidoscopeAI's Jeff Slater to Present on AI-Powered Branding at GLAO 2026 News Provided By KaleidoscopeAI October 15, 2026, 19:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.