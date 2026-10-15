AGM Mobile Unveils The H6 Pro: A Slim And Light Rugged Smartphone That Doesn't Compromise On Durability

The slim and light rugged smartphone H6 Pro is now available for pre-order

No more bricks! AGM Mobile Unveils the H6 Pro

Pre-orders Now Open!

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AGM Mobile, a pioneer in rugged mobile technology, today announced the official launch of the AGM H6 Pro, a new rugged smartphone engineered to deliver exceptional toughness in an unusually slim and lightweight form factor.

Pre-orders are now open exclusively at

Unlike traditional rugged phones that prioritize durability at the expense of everyday comfort, the H6 Pro redefines the category. Measuring just 11.65 mm thick (maximum 12.73 mm) and weighing only 248 grams, it is significantly slimmer and lighter than most competitors while retaining full military-grade resilience. This achievement is the result of specialized design and engineering that allows the device to meet rigorous protection standards without bulk.

Built to Endure

The H6 Pro carries comprehensive rugged certifications:

- IP68 and IP69K for water and dust resistance

- MIL-STD-810H military standard for drop, shock, vibration, and extreme temperature performance

It is designed for users who need a reliable device that can handle construction sites, outdoor adventures, emergency response work, or simply the demands of daily life-without feeling like a brick in the pocket.

Key Specifications

- Display: 6.56-inch HD+ screen

- Processor: Unisoc T7250 octa-core chipset with 4G LTE connectivity

- Memory: 12 GB RAM (6 GB physical + 6 GB virtual) + 128 GB internal storage

- Camera: 50 MP main camera

- Battery: 5,000 mAh for all-day power

- Connectivity & Features: NFC, dual Nano-SIM + microSD card tray, OTG support, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and multi-system positioning (GPS/AGPS + Glonass + Galileo)

- Operating System: Android 16

These features combine modern usability with the toughness AGM Mobile is known for, making the H6 Pro an ideal companion for both professionals and outdoor enthusiasts who refuse to choose between slim design and real-world durability.

“Rugged phones no longer have to be heavy or thick, no more bricks!” said Karel Schillebeeckx, AGM Sales Director.“With the H6 Pro, we've proven that advanced engineering can deliver toughness and durability in a form factor that feels natural to carry every day.”

Availability

Pre-orders for the AGM H6 Pro are now open on the official website.

Customers can secure their device today and take advantage of limited-time pre-order promotions.

About AGM Mobile

Founded in 2008, AGM Mobile specializes in designing and manufacturing rugged smartphones and tablets built to perform in the harshest environments while delivering the modern features users expect in everyday life. AGM continues to push the boundaries of durability, reliability, and practical innovation.

Daniel Perez

AGM MOBILE LIMITED

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AGM Mobile Unveils the H6 Pro: A Slim and Light Rugged Smartphone That Doesn't Compromise on Durability News Provided By AGM MOBILE LIMITED October 15, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Military Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.