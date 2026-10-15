Trans Canada Trail Welcomes The Bentway To Its Nationwide Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Bentway's Western Loop, a unique urban pathway in downtown Toronto, is now officially part of Canada's national trail network, transforming underused space into new routes

Toronto, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans Canada Trail is excited to announce that The Bentway has joined its 30,000-kilometre nationwide trail system.

The Bentway's Phase 1 site is now a registered loop on the Trans Canada Trail, transforming under-utilized space into a vibrant corridor for recreation, culture and community. The designation marks a significant step in expanding accessible urban trail infrastructure in Toronto and signals the beginning of a long-term partnership that will evolve alongside The Bentway's growth, supporting expansion both westward and eastward and strengthening connections across the Gardiner corridor.

This expanded route will help unite Canadians and visitors alike by connecting neighbourhoods, encouraging outdoor activity, and showcasing Toronto's evolving cultural landscape.

“The Bentway is a perfect example of the importance of trails in an urban environment. It has turned a previously underutilized part of the city into a vibrant public space for movement, culture and community,” says Meghan Reddick, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer with Trans Canada Trail.“We are proud to welcome this distinctly Toronto landmark into the Trans Canada Trail network, linking an innovative local trail to a national system that connects Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail in the world, spanning every province and territory through a continuous network of land and water routes. Spanning 30,000 kilometres, it links communities and highlights Canada's iconic natural landscapes through shared outdoor experiences.

The Bentway's registration expands and enhances the Trans Canada Trail in Toronto while reinforcing the city's global impact.

Built beneath Toronto's Gardiner Expressway, the Bentway West Loop reimagines an overlooked urban area as a welcoming destination and creates space for year-round programming, neighbourhood connection and everyday activity. The loop also supports safer and more inviting routes between communities that have historically been divided by the Expressway.

This milestone reflects strong collaboration between Trans Canada Trail, the national charity behind the Trail, and The Bentway to grow access to high-quality trail experiences across the city. It underscores the power of partnership in reimagining infrastructure and the spaces it creates for public benefit. By working together, both organizations are helping shape a more connected, active and inclusive future for Toronto and Canada.

“The Bentway has always been driven by the belief that infrastructure can do more - that the spaces shaped by our roads, bridges, and transit corridors can be transformed into places for people to gather, move and connect intentionally,” says Ilana Altman, CEO, The Bentway.“Joining the Trans Canada Trail extends that ambition beyond our immediate site, linking us into a much larger national network that helps us create a more connected future for Toronto.”

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CONTACT: Justin Fauteux Trans Canada Trail...