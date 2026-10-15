Know The Dangers Of Using Unsafe Adapters On Electrical Outlets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-prong screw-in adapters, outlet tighteners, and screw-in ceiling fans can all put consumers at risk

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With energy consumption rising and more devices relying on electricity, many companies are offering products that claim to make it easier to use electrical products at home. However, not all consumer electrical devices are safe to use. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) wants consumers to be aware of the potential safety hazards associated with the following devices:

Adapters that screw into light sockets to provide electrical plugs are increasingly common, as they can supply access to electricity in areas that may not have outlet receptacles. While there are no inherent risks to two-prong light socket adapters, consumers should be cautious to never plug a three-pronged cord into a screw-in light socket adapter. Three-prong cords require a properly grounded plug to work safely. Screw-in adapters cannot provide proper grounding and allow users to plug in devices that should not be powered by a light socket. These adapters may lead to fire and shock risks because they are not, and cannot be, properly grounded, and are not third-party tested in Nationally Recognized Testing Labs.

Another product that poses electrical safety risks is outlet tighteners. These devices are inserted into receptacle outlets to prevent plugs from falling out. Consumers are advised to avoid using these products in their homes, as they can block plugs from contacting the receptacle properly and cause overheating and fires. If an outlet is loose, it could indicate that its internal contacts are damaged, which can put you and your home at risk. The only solution to a loose outlet is to replace the receptacle.

Finally, consumers should be cautious of ceiling fans that screw into lamp or lightbulb bases. Lamp bases are designed and tested to support lamps with no moving parts, and these ceiling fans can introduce vibrations and motion that may cause the connection to loosen, potentially leading to electrical fires or falling hazards. You can find more information about unsafe adapter devices in ESFI's new infographic.

When shopping for any electrically related products, consumers should always purchase devices that have been listed and approved by a Nationally Recognized Testing Lab, like UL, CSA, or Intertek, when possible. Individuals should also be aware of common warning signs of electrical issues in their homes. If you experience a shock or tingling sensation from an appliance or switch, smell burning, see discolored switches, or notice an outlet is warm to the touch, it could indicate a serious wiring problem in your home. Additionally, if you rely on extension cords day-to-day to reach the outlets in your home, this could be a sign that your home has too few outlets and needs more to be installed. Contact a qualified electrician to do any electrical work in your home, including diagnosing potential wiring issues or to install new devices.

ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is the trusted voice for electrical safety. The mission of ESFI is to prevent electrically related injuries, deaths, and fires. ESFI's work saves lives and property through public education and outreach. For free safety materials that you can share throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

Contact:

Evan Jones

Electrical Safety Foundation International

703.841.3247

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