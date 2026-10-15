How Worldviews Shape What People Believe About God, Truth And Humanity

Using the TAKES framework, Charles Mastroni compares a worldview that leaves God out of the picture with the Christian worldview, offering readers a structured way to examine the assumptions behind what they believe.

Author Charles Mastroni

- Charles Mastroni

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Everyone has a worldview, whether they recognize it or not. It shapes how people understand God, humanity, truth, morality and even what happens after death. In Why Not God? Rethinking Our Beliefs About Truth and Faith, Charles Mastroni examines those foundational questions through a structured framework designed to compare two fundamentally different ways of understanding the world.

“Over the years, I've come to see how profoundly our beliefs shape not only who we are but also the societies we build,” Mastroni writes.“Whether or not we recognize it, every one of us lives out a worldview - a framework that answers life's biggest questions about God, humanity, truth, morality and what happens after death.”

Mastroni uses the TAKES model, which stands for Theology, Anthropology, Knowledge, Ethics and Salvation, to examine how competing worldviews approach these fundamental areas. One worldview leaves God out of the picture, while the Christian worldview places God at the center.

Rather than treating worldview as an abstract philosophical concept, Mastroni connects belief to the way people actually live.

“Our worldview is made up of what we believe to be true about the world, ourselves, and others,” Mastroni writes.“It is the basis of how we live and the choices we make.”

Through the TAKES framework, Mastroni explores questions surrounding the nature of God, the essence of humanity, the limits of human wisdom, the nature of truth, morality and the possibility of salvation. He also examines evidence for the Bible, the lure of idolatry, progressivism and other influences that shape contemporary beliefs.

The result is an examination of how seemingly abstract ideas about God, truth and human nature can become practical frameworks for individual decisions and the societies those individuals create.

Inviting readers to approach the material with an open mind and a willing heart, Why Not God? encourages a deeper examination of the assumptions behind competing worldviews and the consequences of accepting them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Charles Mastroni has a bachelor's degree from Penn State and an MBA from Western Connecticut State University. He also attended classes at Reform Theological Seminary. He has worked in the field of global sourcing and purchasing for 15 years. Previously, he was a self-employed tradesman and foreman in construction. After becoming a Christian in 1989, he began attending church where he now regularly teaches and preaches. After living through and leaving the sexual revolution of the 1970s, he prayed to God for meaning, and God graciously answered him. He married his wife in 1988 and is the father of a son and a daughter. In his spare time, he enjoys various sports, especially American football, basketball and baseball.

For more information, please visit Charlesmastroni.

Why Not God? Rethinking Our Beliefs About Truth and Faith

Publisher: Emerald Lake Books

ISBN-13: ‎978-1945847950

Available from

Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

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How Worldviews Shape What People Believe About God, Truth and Humanity News Provided By Ascot Media Group, Inc. October 15, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion, World & Regional



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