Fresh Magnets Turns Family Photos Into Personalized Photo Magnets For The Holidays

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Family photographs are at the center of Fresh Magnets' holiday gift ideas this season, from sets featuring grandchildren to keepsakes marking a baby's first Christmas. The small US family business makes custom photo magnets from customers' own images, bringing pictures stored on phones into everyday view at home.According to the company, for a grandparent a set might include one photograph of each grandchild, with a name beneath the picture. Another approach brings together an image from every month, creating a record of the family's year. The selection can include everyday photographs alongside birthdays and other milestones, with the person giving the gift choosing which moments to include.Personalized photo magnets can also feature a family pet or a favorite photograph taken together. For families remembering someone who has passed away, a portrait can become a memorial keepsake. Adding a date to an annual Christmas photograph offers a way to build a collection over time, showing how children and families change from year to year.“Most of our favorite photos never leave our phones,” says Jurgita Kumpyte Galinaitiene, founder of Fresh Magnets.“A magnet brings them back to the place the family actually looks every day, the fridge.”Customers assemble their sets on the company's website, uploading photographs and cropping each image. They can add a name, date or short line of text to individual magnets at no extra charge. The complete set is visible before payment, allowing customers to review the pictures and captions together before placing an order.The magnets are then pressed to order in the United States, with each photograph wrapped over the edges of a rigid shell and a magnet covering nearly the entire back. Available formats include 2 x 2-inch and 2.5 x 2.5-inch squares, 2 x 3-inch rectangles, and rounds measuring 2.25 or 3 inches in diameter. Rectangles can be arranged in portrait or landscape orientation.The team checks every photograph before pressing and emails the customer if an image appears too blurry to print well. If a finished magnet arrives damaged, the company reprints it free of charge.Photo magnet gifts can be shipped across the United States. Orders are usually produced within one to three business days, although production during busy holiday periods can take up to about five business days. The Christmas photo magnet order deadline is December 8 for standard delivery before Christmas. Customers planning to send the finished gifts onward to relatives or friends should allow additional mailing time.Further information about the magnets and holiday ordering is available at .About Fresh MagnetsFresh Magnets is a US family business that makes custom photo magnets from customers' photographs. Founder Jurgita Kumpyte Galinaitiene draws on years of experience building and running online shops. Her husband handles the technical side of the business, and their daughter also helps. The company presses its magnets to order in the United States.

Jurgita Kumpyte Galinaitiene

Fresh Magnets

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Fresh Magnets Turns Family Photos Into Personalized Photo Magnets for the Holidays News Provided By Press Release Co. October 15, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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