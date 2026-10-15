Lounge Lizard Launches Redesigned Website For Atomic13

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Lounge Lizard's redesigned Atomic13 website showcases the company's innovative aluminum technology through modern design, intuitive navigation, and an engaging digital experience.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc., an award-winning digital agency specializing in branding, web design, website development, and digital marketing, has launched a redesigned website for Atomic13, an advanced materials company that transforms post-consumer scrap into high-performance aluminum through shear-based microstructural engineering.Lounge Lizard transformed Atomic13's previous single-page website into a modern, comprehensive digital experience that showcases its proprietary shear extrusion technology, manufacturing capabilities, and competitive advantages.The project included a cohesive brand style guide, a custom WordPress website, and an intuitive user experience. A key focus was converting complex engineering concepts into clear, engaging content that attracts prospective customers, manufacturers, and industry partners.The redesigned website features streamlined navigation, modern visuals, and dedicated sections highlighting Atomic13's technology, sustainability advantages, and industrial applications. Together, these aspects create a more professional digital presence that communicates the company's value while supporting future business development.“Atomic13 is bringing a genuinely fresh approach to an industry that has relied on many of the same manufacturing principles for generations,” said Ken Braun, Co-Founder of Lounge Lizard.“Our challenge was to take something remarkably technical and make it understandable, engaging, and visually impressive. We wanted the website to reflect the magnitude of their vision while helping potential customers recognize the real-world value of their technology.”Built on WordPress, the new platform also provides Atomic13 with the flexibility to expand its content and capabilities as the business grows.The result is a stronger digital foundation that combines strategic branding, UX/UI design, and custom web development to make Atomic13's advanced technology more accessible, reinforce its credibility, and create new engagement opportunities.Explore the redesigned website at .About Lounge LizardFor more than 25 years, Lounge Lizard has been creating high-impact digital experiences that drive growth for some of the world's leading brands. We blend strategy, award-winning creativity, advanced technology, AI, and data-driven digital marketing to build powerful websites and marketing campaigns that elevate brands, increase visibility, engage audiences, and generate measurable revenue. Led by the creative vision of a Webby Awards judge, our team delivers top-shelf branding, web design, development, e-commerce, SEO, AI Search, and marketing solutions engineered to help brands stand out, outperform competitors, and thrive in today's evolving digital landscape.About Atomic13Atomic13 is an advanced materials company that transforms 100% post-consumer aluminum scrap into high-performance, application-specific materials through proprietary shear-based microstructural engineering. Its innovative approach aims to improve material performance, reduce environmental impact, and advance sustainable aluminum manufacturing. Learn more at Atomic13.

Ken Braun

Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc

+1 888-444-0110 ext. 102

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Lounge Lizard Launches Redesigned Website for Atomic13 News Provided By Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc October 15, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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