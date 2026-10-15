VMHA Appoints Dr. Sylvester To Expand Independent Medical Opinion Services And Detailed Nexus Rationale For Veterans

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Frisco psychology practice expands doctoral clinical team to deliver evaluations and clearly documented medical reasoning for VA claims nationwide

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VMHA (Veteran Mental Health Assessment), a specialized clinical psychology practice based in Frisco, Texas, announced today the appointment of licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Natasha Sylvester to its medical team. The addition expands VMHA's direct-provider Independent Medical Opinion (IMO) services, increasing capacity to deliver an individualized clinical evaluation and detailed nexus rationale for veterans filing a VA disability claim across the United States.Dr. Sylvester brings more than 15 years of clinical experience across private practice, community mental health, and university settings. In her new role at VMHA, Dr. Sylvester conducts comprehensive psychological evaluations and record reviews for veterans seeking service connection for mental health conditions.Many former service members experience claim delays when brief government exams overlook critical medical history. Generic nexus letter mills often supply boilerplate templates that lack probative value before Department of Veterans Affairs rating officials. VMHA addresses this need through a direct-provider model where veterans work directly with doctoral-level psychologists to establish competent medical evidence grounded in accepted medical principles."Welcoming Dr. Sylvester strengthens our mission to provide veterans with rigorous, objective medical documentation," said Dr. Aquilla Edwards, Ph.D., co-founder and clinical psychologist at VMHA. "A credible VA nexus letter must provide factually accurate, fully articulated, sound reasoning. When evaluating complex claims involving PTSD, depression, anxiety, or secondary service connection, our psychologists apply objective 38 CFR 4.130 criteria. We build a clear causation chain linking in-service events to current clinical findings rather than relying on one-size-fits-all forms."Unlike brokered referral networks that charge high percentages of retroactive disability compensation, VMHA operates on a transparent, flat-fee model with zero contingency fees. Dr. Sylvester and the clinical team provide comprehensive medical evidence, establishing direct causation or secondary causation through clearly documented medical reasoning. Every nexus opinion includes a structured clinical interview, a comprehensive review of treatment records and peer-reviewed medical literature citations, where appropriate.Veterans can learn more about Dr. Sylvester and VMHA's clinical evaluation services by visiting: Our ProvidersAbout VMHAVMHA is a private clinical psychology practice headquartered near The Star in Frisco, Texas. The practice provides doctoral-level psychological evaluations and mental health nexus letters. VMHA serves veterans throughout North Texas, including Plano, McKinney, Allen, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Collin County. Through PSYPACT authorization, its licensed psychologists conduct secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth evaluations for veterans across more than 40 states. To learn more about VMHA, visit .

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VMHA Appoints Dr. Sylvester to Expand Independent Medical Opinion Services and Detailed Nexus Rationale for Veterans News Provided By Oblique Partners October 15, 2026, 19:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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