The Goddess Of Slots To Host Goddess Of Slots Night Oct. 23 At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

The Goddess of Slots aka Lorraine Bencivengo-Zif

Lorraine Bencivengo-Ziff aka The Goddess of Slots preaches good times, good will, and good luck at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Do you feel lucky?Then you might want to join THE GODDESS OF SLOTS – aka Lorraine Bencivengo-Ziff – at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Events Center on Friday, October 23 from 6 pm - 10 pm for "Goddess of Slots Night". The event is free and no tickets are required. The first 500 guests will receive a black and gold 'Lucky Lanyard.' The meet and greet will be held from 6 pm - 7 pm where the Goddess will share her adventures in gaming with her loyal and growing following on social media. The Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is located at 5223 N. Orient Road, Tampa, FL 33610.A veteran actress who has also worked as a social worker, paralegal, and entrepreneur, Lorraine brings a lifetime of unique opportunities turned into moments of fortune, flavored with personality, hard work, and driving mission to help others. She'll soon be seen on-screen in the new series“Un$uited” co-starring with Tom Arnold and Dan Lauria (playing The Goddess of Slots, of course) and in the film“Three Sheets to the Wind” starring Martin Kove. She is also expanding her brand to include luxury lifestyle content featuring her other hobbies of car collecting, motorcycles, fashion, and jet-setting.It has not always been easy for Lorraine. Growing up in New York, she was the first in her family to go to college, and spent years fostering her acting career while balancing family and satisfying her need to give back. That lead to a master's degree in social work, where she enhanced her listening and empathy skills that make her unique in the casino influencer world.“I spread happiness by reminding people to have fun – responsibly – and to create enjoyable life experiences.”Then a few years ago a lucky jackpot went viral and the Goddess of Slots persona was born – sexy, confident, and eager to welcome you to the party, the Goddess shows up at casinos across the country to test her luck on slots while handing out“lucky lanyards” and interacting with fans. Combining the vivacious glee of Marilyn Monroe and the comforting goodwill of Dolly Parton, the Goddess is everyone's best buddy – meaning that whatever comes up in the slots, you're always walking away feeling like a winner.Instagram:Youtube:@GoddessofslotsFacebook:Tiktok: @goddessofslots1X/Twitter:

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The Goddess of Slots to host Goddess of Slots Night Oct. 23 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa News Provided By DeWaal & Associates October 15, 2026, 19:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



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