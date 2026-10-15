Kenya's Foreign Policy And Strategic Diplomacy In An Evolving Global Security Landscape

Intensifying geopolitical competition, emerging security threats and shifting global alliances continue to reshape the international security environment, underscoring the importance of strategic diplomacy, informed leadership and coordinated national security responses.

On 14 October 2026, the National Defence College (NDC) hosted the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E. Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, EGH for a Lecture of Opportunity delivered to participants of Course No. 29 for the 2026/2027 academic year. The lecture focused on global geopolitical developments, Kenya's foreign policy priorities and emerging regional security dynamics.

Welcoming the Prime Cabinet Secretary, the College Commandant, Lieutenant General Juma Mwinyikai, expressed appreciation for his engagement with the participants, noting that the lecture provided valuable insights into contemporary geopolitical developments and their implications for strategic leadership, national defence and security policy formulation.

In his address, Dr. Mudavadi examined the evolving global security architecture, characterised by intensifying competition among major powers, rapid technological advancements, shifting geopolitical alliances and persistent armed conflicts. He highlighted how strategic rivalries are influencing international relations, challenging multilateral institutions and reshaping global security cooperation.

Turning to Africa, the Prime Cabinet Secretary addressed the continent's complex security environment, particularly in the Horn of Africa, where armed conflicts, political instability, terrorism and violent extremism continue to undermine peace and stability. He identified the ongoing conflict in Sudan and the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab as major regional security concerns requiring sustained diplomatic engagement, intelligence cooperation and coordinated regional responses.

He underscored Kenya's strategic role in advancing regional peace and security, highlighting the importance of multilateral diplomacy and regional institutions, particularly the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the East African Community (EAC), in promoting dialogue, conflict resolution and regional integration.

On Kenya's foreign policy, Dr. Mudavadi highlighted the revised framework updated in December 2024, which prioritises the protection of national sovereignty, advancement of economic interests and strengthening of international partnerships. He emphasised the importance of aligning diplomatic engagements with national security priorities to safeguard Kenya's strategic interests and strengthen its influence in an increasingly complex international environment.

The lecture reinforced the interdependence of diplomacy, foreign policy and national defence, underscoring the need for strategic foresight, effective inter-agency coordination and informed decision-making in addressing conventional and emerging security challenges.

The engagement coincided with the commemoration of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day, providing an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of military personnel and the complementary roles of defence and diplomacy in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity and regional stability.

The Lecture of Opportunity forms part of NDC's strategic leadership development programme, exposing participants to senior policymakers, practitioners and subject-matter experts on critical national, regional and international security issues.

Course No. 29 for the 2026/2027 academic year comprises 81 senior officers and participants drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces, other disciplined services, government ministries, departments and agencies, alongside representatives from allied countries across Africa and Asia.

The engagement reaffirmed the National Defence College's role in developing strategic leaders equipped to navigate geopolitical complexities, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to effective national security policy formulation and regional stability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.