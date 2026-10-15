Kenya: Launch Of The Baseline Report On Inclusive Early Childhood Education

The Education Secretary and Head of the Directorate of Field Coordination and Co-Curricular Activities, Nelson Sifuna, has today launched the baseline report of a longitudinal study on Inclusive Early Childhood Education (IECE), aimed at strengthening disability-inclusive and gender-responsive learning in Kenya.

Representing the Director General of Education, Dr. Elyas Abdi, Sifuna emphasized the importance of using research evidence to inform policies and interventions that improve learning outcomes for all children.

“Every child deserves an opportunity to learn, participate meaningfully and reach their full potential. We must translate the evidence from this study into practical interventions that address barriers to learning and ensure inclusive, equitable and quality education for every learner,” he said.

Held at the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) in Nairobi, the launch brought together education stakeholders and partners to reflect on findings from the study, which covers 140 schools across seven counties: Nairobi, Kajiado, Kilifi, Machakos, Murang'a, Samburu and Siaya.

Implemented in partnership with The Action Foundation, the study highlights the importance of strengthening teacher capacity, improving access to appropriate learning resources, addressing gender disparities and providing targeted support to learners with disabilities.

The findings are expected to inform evidence-based planning and interventions to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy, while promoting inclusive and gender-responsive teaching practices under Competency-Based Education.

The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that no learner is left behind, through evidence-based policies, strategic partnerships and inclusive educational practices that enable every child to reach their full potential.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education, Kenya.