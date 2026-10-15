Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:36 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Reports interpretation results from the 2026 induced polarization survey completed at its Three Guardsmen Project. The results define a broad geophysical horizon characterized by moderate chargeability and moderate-to-low resistivity that is interpreted as prospective for disseminated sulphide mineralization and is spatially aligned with previously reported high-grade copper-bearing skarn samples. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading up one cent at $0.16.
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