Aurora Cannabis Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:47 PM EST - Aurora Cannabis Inc: Reconfirms that the Board of Directors, on the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors, unanimously recommends that shareholders reject the hostile offer by Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, as revised in the Notice of Variation, Change and Extension filed by Curaleaf on October 6, 2026. Aurora Cannabis Inc shares T are trading -$0.09 at $5.84.
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