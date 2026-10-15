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Coca Cola Co.

Coca Cola Co.


Date: 2026-10-15 03:31:14

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:52 PM EST - Coca Cola Co.: Today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 53 cents per common share, payable Dec. 15 to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business Dec. 1. Coca Cola Co. shares T are trading up $0.16 at $32.11.

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Baystreet.ca

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