Lightspeed Commerce Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 03:01 PM EST - Lightspeed Commerce Inc: Announced new agentic capabilities within Lightspeed AI that go beyond answering questions and surfacing insights by helping retailers take action. Built for the operational complexity of modern retail, Lightspeed AI can reason across a retailer's catalog, inventory, sales and purchasing data, recommend what to do next and prepare actions for the retailer to review and approve, all within the same conversation. Lightspeed Commerce Inc shares T are trading up $0.59 at $15.56.
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