Trimedx's TMX Protect Named“Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution Of The Year” In 10Th Annual Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Information Security Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry, today announced that Trimedx 's TMX Protect has been named“Healthcare Cybersecurity Solution of the Year” award in the 10th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2026 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of TMX Protect, backed by Trimedx Cybersecurity Services, which pairs deep device intelligence with hands-on clinical engineering expertise to deliver increased security, performance, and safety for connected clinical devices.

At its core is a vulnerability database built through expert research and continuous updates from reliable industry sources. This database connects directly to managed inventory records, so every vulnerability maps to the specific devices it affects across a health system. Teams see live, inventory-specific risk the moment threats such as anomalous device behavior or new vulnerabilities are identified.

TMX Protect also calculates live device risk scores for every connected medical device that weigh clinical impact based on the context of device use, device behavior, and known exploited vulnerabilities. Each score is also informed by a comprehensive medical device inventory database that helps precisely identify medical devices to eliminate false-positive vulnerability alerts.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from CyberSecurity Breakthrough,” says Jason Henley, Trimedx.“Cybersecurity is inseparable from patient safety. By combining device intelligence with hands-on clinical engineering expertise, TMX Protect helps healthcare organizations keep devices visible, reliable, secure, and ready throughout their lifecycle-while equipping the people who maintain them to act before issues disrupt care. We will continue to lead from the front to strengthen medical device security and performance.”



Marking its 10-year milestone this year, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards has spent a decade on a mission that hasn't wavered: to celebrate excellence and spotlight breakthrough innovation driving the global cybersecurity industry forward. Over that decade, the program has grown to span a wide range of categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and more, consistently shining a light on the solutions and organizations redefining how we safeguard the digital world.

In this landmark 10th year, the 2026 awards program received thousands of nominations from organizations in more than 20 countries around the world, representing breakthrough technologies from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year's winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

“TMX Protect turns critical vulnerability into resolved risk. Healthcare delivery organizations face a widening gap between the volume of cybersecurity vulnerabilities and threats affecting connected medical devices and the operational capacity to act on them. When attackers strike, the impact goes beyond financial damage with most organizations reporting disruption to patient care,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough.“TMX Protect and Trimedx Cybersecurity Services give healthcare organizations a way to track thousands of cybersecurity vulnerabilities, maintain direct contact with OEMs for patch delivery, and enjoy measurable improvement in both cybersecurity posture and patient safety outcomes.”

The platform also breaks down silos between IT security teams and medical equipment maintenance functions, expanding visibility into device-level risk across all stakeholders, from IT to clinical engineering and even the C-suite. Clinical engineers bring device-specific context, ensuring remediation actions never interrupt the care a device supports. In addition, the conversational AI assistant built into TMX Protect, lets users ask natural-language questions about inventory, vulnerabilities, and risk scores. They can generate reports and summaries in real time, and the Agent can initiate remediation actions without requiring users to leave the platform.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Trimedx

Trimedx is an industry-leading clinical asset performance company, helping health systems transform medical devices from a cost into a source of strategic advantage. Built by providers, for providers, our experts deliver clinical engineering, clinical asset management, and cybersecurity while continuously capturing intelligence from the clinical floor. Powered by TMX-our clinical asset intelligence platform built on a service history of more than 7.4 million devices with data on 90-95% of in-use U.S. medical equipment-Trimedx turns unmatched intelligence into predictive insights that help prevent failures before they happen. The result is lower operating expenses, optimized capital investments, stronger medical device safety and security, and more resources available for patient care-because in critical environments, all systems are critical.

CONTACT: Media contact: Steve Johansson... 213.255.3658